Trooping the Colour flypast 2024: route map, time, aircraft & how to watch

Trooping the Colour is one of the biggest spectacles on the calendar with the pomp and pageantry alongside senior royals appearing on the famous Buckingham Palace balcony.

However, one of the key events of any Trooping the Colour is the flypast from the Red Arrows, as they shoot past Buckingham Palace spraying the colours of the Union Jack. The moment often creates some of the most spectacular photos of the event.

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming the flypast, including the planned route, the aircraft involved, what time it will happen and how best you can watch it…

Planned route

The aircraft will take off from RAF Waddington, which is south of Lincoln, they will then head south towards the village of Little Hale, before turning eastwards flying over Boston and around the Norfolk and Suffolk coast.

© Military Airshows The full route of the Red Arrows

After flying past Southwold, the aircraft will then head westbound towards London, flying past Ipswich and directly over Colchester and Chelmsford. Aircraft will enter London around the Ilford area before flying past Buckingham Palace.

As they exit London, the planes will leave through Hounslow and Feltham before heading north over Windsor and Slough. Their route will continue in a straight line until reaching Northampton, where they will slightly adjust and head towards Colsterworth.

© Military Airshows A map of the main route

After this, they will head past Grantham before flying in a straight line back to RAF Waddington.

Aircraft

The formation will be led by a group of Chinook helicopters and three Typhoons. The Typhoons will be led by Squadron Leader Andy Millikin, and this will be his last time flying in a Typhoon as he reduces his RAF commitments.

The final aircraft will be the titular Red Arrows, which are Hawk T1s.

© Matthew Horwood The Red Arrows are Hawk T1s

Originally, a Lancaster, a Spitfire and a Hurricane were due to be part of the ceremony as part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. However, they pulled out following the tragic death of Squadron Leader Mark Long in a Spitfire crash on 25 May.

Time

The aircraft are set to fly over Buckingham Palace at 1pm, entering London about 20 minutes beforehand at 12:40pm. People in Ipswich can expect to see the aircraft at 12:30pm, with residents of Colchester and Chelmsford seeing them around five minutes later.

How to watch

You can watch the flypast in person, but it's advised to get to the Mall at around 9am in order to get a good spot, with the full Trooping the Colour ceremony beginning at 10am.

© Neil Mockford The event will feature senior members of the royal family

However, if you don't fancy being in the big crowds or can't get down to London, then BBC1 will be broadcasting the whole thing live from 10:30am, with their coverage ending shortly after the flypast at 1pm.

