Royal fans all say the same thing about Princess Kate's new photo

The Princess of Wales confirmed her appearance at Trooping the Colour on Friday and alongside the announcement, shared a stunning photograph of herself.

The portrait, which was taken by Matt Porteous, sees the royal surrounded by nature as leans up against a large tree. The Princess wears a smart pair of jeans alongside a tan striped blazer and a white shirt.

The snap quickly attracted a large response from royal fans as they rushed to share their joy that the Princess was recovering, while also urging her not to push herself.

One penned: "This is amazing news. Your honesty and your bravery is extraordinary and an example to everyone who goes through anything like this. So glad you are making headway."

© Getty Royal fans shared their joy for the Princess of Wales

Meanwhile, a second said: "We love you so dear Princess Catherine! So lovely to see you! Please take all the time you need. Your health and family come first. Sending you so much love and healing wishes!"

A third posted: "Take your time. We miss you but want you back at 100%. Sending you and your family all of [our] love and support," and a fourth added: "So wonderful to hear of your progress! May you continue on your healing journey and make appearances when it's best for you!"

© Neil Mockford The royal will now appear at Trooping the Colour

The royal first shared her cancer diagnosis in March and has stepped back from public-facing duties. Her upcoming appearance at Trooping the Colour will be the first time the royal has been seen in public since last year's Christmas celebrations at Sandringham.

Despite her reappearance, it has been stressed that this is not an all-clear for the Princess and that while she hoped to be present at other events over the summer, it would depend on how well she was on the day.

© Getty The Princess is still taking things easy

Kate even concluded her statement by saying: "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

"Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."