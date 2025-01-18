Princess Kate's secret trip to London revealed - report

The Princess of Wales made her first official outing of 2025 last week when she visited fellow cancer sufferers at the Royal Marsden Hospital on Thursday. But did you know she made a secret return to the hospital before Christmas?

According to MailOnline, Kate made a low-key return trip to the Royal Marsden – where she underwent her own chemotherapy treatment – ahead of her annual Sandringham celebrations.

The publication revealed Kate, 43, was "quietly taken through a back entrance at the hospital to avoid being spotted, just as she was during her treatment." With her, the Princess brought "hand-picked festive gifts and treats, including biscuits" as a thank-you gift for the doctors and nurses.

Thursday's visit was especially poignant and saw the future Queen express her gratitude to her medical teams while also showing support for patients undergoing cancer treatment.

One woman praised Kate for how she handled her diagnosis whilst being a mum to her three children – Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and six-year-old Prince Louis. "I think you've managed the children amazingly well," she said.

Kate replied: "Oh, that's kind." She added: "The treatments are really so different and so varied; it impacts families differently."

Speaking about the importance of looking after oneself during and after treatment, Kate said: "I really felt like I needed to get the sun. You need loads of water and loads of sunlight." When one woman's machinery started beeping during their conversation, signalling treatment was needed, she said: "I recognise that beep!"

During the visit, it was announced that Kate will be the hospital's joint patron alongside her husband, Prince William.

As she left, Kate hugged Tina Adumou, whose 19-year-old daughter is currently in ICU and broke down into tears when Tina told the Princess about it.

"I'm sorry. I wish there was more I could do to help. I wanted to come and show my support for the amazing work that's going on here and for those who are going through treatment and having such a hard time," Kate told Tina.

Kate added: "Are you OK? Yes?" Then, smiling, she said: "There is light at the end of that tunnel. Very nice to meet you and best of luck. You are in the best of hands."