Prince Harry makes impassioned speech about breaking down stigma as he reunites with old friend on solo trip

Prince Harry reunited with his old friend, Prince Seeiso of Lesotho on Tuesday October 1, and gave an impassioned speech around a bonfire about the work their charity Sentebale has been successfully carrying out.

On day one of the Prince's trip, his first to the African country in five years, he spoke in front of Prince Seeiso and youth leaders, where he shared details of the positive impact they had in "breaking down stigma in this country and also in Botswana".

© Brian Otieno Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex sits around a bonfire at the welcome event

"We're hitting the targets, not just Sentebale but all of the departments are, and it's making a massive difference, and it is this surge of energy and optimism and the voice of young people ranging from six to 25 – and the biggest difference of which really needs more work, is when people from the top start listening," he said. Watch the full video below:

Prince Harry makes impassioned speech about breaking down stigma in Sentebale

Prince Seeiso added: "This whole journey of Sentebale started from that element of [Harry] having come to the motherland – he's now my younger brother Mohali, the warrior – but experiencing breathing the same air, eating the same food as the children… that inspired this dream to come to where we are now.

"But it is that deep felt need that we want, collectively, to make a difference in our lifetime, and not only in our lifetimes, but to leave a legacy and pass on the baton to the next generation so that's why we are going out in all different angles."

© Brian Otieno Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho arrive at a welcome event

Harry first visited the country in 2004, when he spent two months of his gap year there, and then launched Sentebale in 2006, when one in three children in the country had lost a parent to HIV AIDS-related illness.

Sentebale now works across Lesotho and Botswana, teaching children critical life skills that build confidence, as well as providing inclusive services to address mental and physical wellbeing, and offering vocational training for young women.

© Brian Otieno Prince Harry greets volunteers at Sentebale's Mamohato Childrens Centre

Their first night saw singers and dancers open the ceremony, which came after Harry's arrival in the country, where he greeted his old friend Seeiso and met with other leaders including Sentebale Board Chair Dr. Sophie Chandauka MBE, with Ntoli Moletsane, Lesotho Country Director and K.T. Montshiwa, Botswana Country Director.

© Brian Otieno Performers at a welcome event at Sentebale's Mamohato Children's Centre featuring the non-profit's Let Youth Lead advocates from Botswana, and a celebration of Basatho culture

During the rest of his visit, the Duke will visit Sentebale centres and showcase the charity's work to new supporters alongside existing donors through American Friends of Sentebale, with the princes also meeting local leaders and youth advocates.

© Brian Otieno Top left to right, Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, Carmel Gaillard, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Moraoetsi Rakuone, and bottom left to right, Ntoli Moletsane, Matseliso Mosoeu, K.T Montshiwa, and Dr. Sophie Chandauka, MBE, Sentebale Chair

Harry will also help to mark Lesotho's 200th anniversary, and will visit Johannesburg, South Africa where the group will take part in a reception with South Africa-based stakeholders and strategic partner Lebec, a women-led finance and philanthropy firm.