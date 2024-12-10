Sarah, Duchess of York brings festive cheer after family outing

Sarah, Duchess of York helped to spread some festive magic ahead of Christmas Day as she made a surprise visit to a south London school last week.

The author, 65, read her latest children's book to pupils at Surrey Square Primary School as their classrooms were turned into a winter wonderland and they enjoyed a visit from a polar bear.

Dressed in a green velvet blazer, matching trainers and a black mini skirt, Sarah shone a light on the work of The Caring Family Foundation (TCFF) which aims to tackle food insecurity among children and families.

The Duchess helped to serve up nutritious meals, provided by Bill's, including mini puddings decorated with iced Christmas trees, before reading her book, Flora & Fern: Wonder In The Woods, to the children.

© Dave Benett Sarah read her latest children's book

Reflecting on her heartwarming visit, Sarah said in an Instagram post: "How fantastic to be able to join the children of Surrey Square Primary School in @thecaringfamilyfoundation's Festive Wonderland.

"From reading the students Flora & Fern: Wonder In The Woods, to enjoying some Christmas themed cakes and having an unforgettable visit from a majestic polar bear, it was so great to see so many big smiles on the children's faces.

© Dave Benett The school was turned into a winter wonderland, complete with a polar bear

"Thank you to all of the volunteers that helped to provide such a magical day, and for all the good work you're doing as part of the ‘Food From The Heart’ campaign to fight child poverty and food insecurity in the UK."

© Dave Benett Meals were provided by Bill's

Currently, 900,000 school-age children in England living in poverty miss out on free school meals, but TCFF'S campaign aims to deliver one million meals by the end of 2025.

© Dave Benett Sarah with Patricia Caring, one of the founders of The Caring Family Foundation

Sarah's outing came after she spent a fun-filled day with her grandsons and daughter Princess Eugenie.

The Duchess was led by little August, three, and Ernest, one, as they enjoyed an outing at Windsor Great Park Illuminated.

Watch below…

WATCH: Princess Eugenie shares glimpse of August and Ernest on festive outing

Eugenie shared some insight into their visit, writing on Instagram: "The start of the Christmas countdown was made even more magical this year by having some granny and mummy time at @windsorilluminated."

Sarah also showed her support for Princess Eugenie's charity she co-founded with school friend, Julia de Boinville.

The Duchess noted to her 749K followers that modern slavery is happening all around us and asked them to "please spread these powerful stories and help bring awareness to this ongoing issue" as she reshared the My Epiphany series from Eugenie's Anti-Slavery Collective charity.