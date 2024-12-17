King Charles to 'take things one day at a time' in 2025

King Charles will continue to "take things one day at a time" next year, according to the stars.

Princess Diana's much-trusted astrologer Debbie Frank has revealed what is next for His Majesty after a rather turbulent year. The King, who will be embracing travel in the New Year, will still have to "pace himself" according to the astrologer.

It has been an unprecedented year when it comes to health within the royal family, and whilst Charles appears to be on the road to recovery, Debbie has revealed what is next for His Majesty…

"After facing a serious health issue in 2024, the monarch continues his ups and downs in 2025. He will grab the highs, giving them his all, and then feel frustrated at some setbacks. Both he and Camilla are slightly on the back foot as 2024 draws to a close," Debbie told HELLO!.

She added: "Late February and early March see uncompromising Saturn squared off to his Mars, which is a tiring transit. He will need to cut back — less is more. Moving into late spring and early summer, Charles has a desire to fulfil his dreams. He will want to travel and immerse himself in all the activities he loves. Yet he still has to pace himself.

"Saturn is challenging him to be realistic and practical. The full moon on 12 May pushes him forward. Early June is auspicious and active. In late June, sensible Saturn is back, reminding him of his limits. From late October to the end of the year, Neptune’s influence suggests the King will have to take things one day at a time. Yet there is a significant return of his energy in the first half of December, with dynamo Mars powering him up."

What is the King’s diagnosis?

The Palace's February statement read: "During the King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

How was his cancer diagnosed?

King Charles's cancer was diagnosed during a procedure for his prostate, with tests identifying cancer.

"Cancer diagnosis typically involves a combination of imaging and biopsy procedures," explains Professor Ramia Mokbel, a consultant dermatologist with a special interest in skin cancer and screening, and the founder of the London Skin and Mole Clinic at HCA Healthcare."Effective cancer screening methods include colonoscopy for colorectal cancer, lung scans for lung cancer, PSA blood tests and MRI for prostate cancer, and cervical cell sampling for cancer of the cervix, along with mapping and biopsy for melanoma detection."

How has it impacted his royal duties?

Whilst the King took time to return to work earlier in the year, he did appear at an impressive number of royal appointments, including an overseas trip to Australia and Samoa.

The success of the trip, despite the intense preparations made ahead of the visit, has inspired the King to embrace travel in the new year, according to Buckingham Palace.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace confirmed: "We’re now working on a pretty normal-looking full overseas tour programme for next year, which is a high point for us, knowing that we can think in those terms."

There was no update on the King’s health or the progress of his treatment. The spokesperson added that the King "genuinely loved" the tour and "genuinely thrived" on the Australian and Samoan programme, which ended on Saturday, as it lifted “his spirits, his mood, and his recovery."

They added: "In that sense, the tour, despite its demands, has been the perfect tonic." He went on to say the monarch draws great strength from the Queen’s presence, particularly as she "keeps it real."