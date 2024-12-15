Royal fans notice similarity between Prince William and King Charles in new video

The Prince of Wales delighted royal fans at the weekend when he appeared in a short video with actress Hannah Waddingham.

The video, which was posted on social media, showed the pair laughing and chatting as they caught up ahead of the launch of their new documentary titled The Earthshot Report.

© Kensington Palace The duo paid a visit to Alexandra Palace

They paid a visit to Alexandra Palace in North London which played host to the first Earthshot Prize Awards back in 2021.

During their visit, Prince William and Ted Lasso star Hannah reflected on the impact of the Earthshot Prize, before later trying their hands at darts ahead of the World Darts Championships which takes place at the striking venue on Sunday evening.

In the clip, Hannah could be seen confidently throwing darts while dressed in a pair of high-waisted caramel-hued trousers and a matching long-sleeved top adorned with a swirling hot pink design.

William chimed in: "Go for the bullseye," after which Hannah missed and hit the green board. Despite failing to land a bullseye, the duo burst into fits of laughter, with the royal father-of-three letting out a roaring chuckle.

© Kensington Palace Prince William and Hannah burst into fits of laughter

Royal fans were quick to spot the light-hearted moment and instantly drew parallels between Prince William and his father, King Charles. Over on Instagram, one fan noted: "You can hear his father's voice in the laughter. How sweet!," while another remarked: "Charles' laughter right there," and a third added: "Prince William's laugh is absolutely infectious! Love!"

© Getty Images William and Charles share a close bond

The new documentary, which airs on BBC One and iPlayer at 5pm on Sunday, shines a spotlight on the Earthshot Prize and its impact across the globe.

It features a special introduction from the future King, as well as interviews with current and former Earthshot finalists and winners.

© Getty Images The royal father-of-three set up the Earthshot Prize in 2020

"At a time when there is so much pessimism about the environment, The Earthshot Report is the dose of urgent optimism we need," said Hannah Jones, CEO of The Earthshot Prize.

"We are proud to be able to amplify the inspiring stories of Earthshot innovators and showcase the growing global movement of climate creativity they are leading. We are honored to collaborate with the BBC and PBS to bring these compelling stories of Earthshot innovators and entrepreneurs to millions of people across the globe."

© Chris Jackson William on the green carpet at the Earthshot Prize Awards in November 2024

Prince William set up the Eartshot Prize in 2020 as a way to find new solutions to some of the world's greatest environmental problems.

The five categories, or Earthshots are: protect and restore nature; clean our air; revive our oceans; build a waste-free world; and fix our climate.

Each year, the winners in these five categories are presented with a £1 million prize pot to further develop their ideas and bring about lasting change.