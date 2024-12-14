King Charles gives rare look inside private estate as he decorates Highgrove Christmas tree

King Charles has been busy getting into the Christmas spirit as the countdown to 25 December begins.

On Friday, the monarch hosted the annual 'Crafts at Christmas' celebration, highlighting painting, millinery and embroidery created by tutors and students from the King’s Foundation’s education programmes.

© Getty Images The King was cheerful throughout the outing

The festive afternoon was hosted in the grounds of His Majesty's Gloucestershire residence, Highgrove.

The King spoke about the importance of continuing traditional crafts, no matter what. He said: "It's really trying to maintain the timeless skills, which are always needed really, whatever age we're in.

© Getty Images He was engaged with the artisans and craftspeople

"They are all rather disappearing, the battle is trying to keep all the special ones."

As well as examining stalls, the King also helped decorate the tree in the Orchard Room, an events space in the grounds of Highgrove.

© Getty Images Just the final touches!

He stopped to talk and laugh with members of the local Rock Choir, who had their Santa hats at the ready for a festive performance.

Inside King Charles' Highgrove estate

King Charles has owned the Highgrove country estate since 1980, and it holds a special meaning for him. He first lived there as Prince of Wales alongside Princess Diana and their then-young children Princes William and Harry.

© Getty The event took place in the grounds of Highgrove

"In good times and bad, as both the Prince of Wales and now as King, he likes to retreat to his 'sanctuary', his tiny chapel in the grounds of Highgrove, to gather his thoughts," royal biographer Robert Hardman told HELLO!

Charles told Robert in 2008: "The great thing is that it is somewhere where nobody can get me. Anywhere in the house, there is always a telephone, or somebody can always come. It is very important to have somewhere just to allow a moment."

© Getty Images Wreaths and festive decorations were visible throughout

Highgrove is a Georgian residence surrounded by 900 acres of organic land, including a farm which Charles installed when he first renovated the house. The nine-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion is renowned for its beautiful décor and stunning gardens, the latter of which King Charles worked to create when he was Prince of Wales.

The stunning gardens are opened up each year for visitors to come and marvel at the magical scenery.

LISTEN: Behind-the-scenes at Kate's carol concert