Queen Camilla 'borrows minibus' for Christmas family treat – details

Queen Camilla, affectionately known as "GaGa" to her grandchildren, has shown once again that family comes first. Earlier this week, the 77-year-old royal treated her grandchildren to a festive outing in London, even borrowing a minibus to make it happen.

According to an article in The Daily Mail, the royal party headed to the West End to watch the hit musical Operation Mincemeat. The children were said to have been captivated by the show, with Camilla beaming as she shared the experience with them.

WATCH: Queen hosts families in Clarence House for Christmas grotto

A personal touch for a cherished family moment

© Getty Images Queen Camilla took her grandchildren to see Operation Mincemeat in London

Not one to shy away from hands-on family moments, Camilla personally arranged the outing. Borrowing a minibus ensured all her grandchildren could join in on the festive fun.

After the show, the family enjoyed a gourmet lunch to celebrate her son Tom Parker Bowles' milestone 50th birthday. Camilla quipped during the gathering: "It makes me feel very old having a 50-year-old son."

Camilla's road to recovery

© Getty Camilla marked Tom Parker Bowles' 50th birthday

The outing was a welcome change for Camilla after what has been a challenging year health-wise. The Queen recently battled a nasty bout of pneumonia and admitted to friends that it had left her feeling "knocked for six."

"I've never felt worse," she reportedly shared with one friend. However, the doting grandmother seemed in high spirits during the family outing, showing signs of being firmly on the road to recovery.

A challenging year for the royal family

© Getty Images Queen Camilla and young guests decorate a Christmas tree in the Library

This festive treat comes after a year of immense challenges for the royal family. Earlier in 2024, King Charles faced a cancer diagnosis, and the Princess of Wales underwent preventative chemotherapy. Despite these difficulties, the family has pulled together and shown resilience.

Camilla has reportedly been a "tower of strength" for her husband. The Queen's dedication has been evident in her unwavering support for Charles, from visiting him during hospital stays to keeping spirits high at home.

A devoted grandmother

© Getty Charles and Camilla with their grandchildren

Camilla's bond with her grandchildren is well-documented, and she has always made family time a priority. Known for her warmth and affection, the Queen ensures her grandchildren have a mix of royal formality and fun-filled moments.

Her decision to arrange the festive outing demonstrates her commitment to creating cherished memories.

Looking ahead to brighter days

© Getty Queen Camilla is looking forward to a bright 2025

While Camilla has acknowledged that 2024 has been one of her toughest years, she remains optimistic about the future. Friends have revealed she is even in the process of adopting another rescue dog to replace her beloved Jack Russell, Beth, who passed away last month.

As the royal family prepares for Christmas at Sandringham, Camilla is undoubtedly looking forward to the holiday season. With her grandchildren and loved ones by her side, it's clear that family remains at the heart of everything she does.