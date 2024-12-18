Queen Camilla spotted shopping for Christmas presents – details

Christmas is just a week away and it appears that Queen Camilla still hasn't finished her shopping as the royal was seen buying presents at a branch of Fortnum & Mason.

In pictures obtained by MailOnline, the wife of King Charles was seen browsing the tea section at the department store. The royal reportedly purchased a set of cinnamon and orange black tea and was surrounded by aides as she made her decision.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Windsor Castle gets transformed for Christmas

Fortnum & Mason has long been a favourite store of the royal family, and the store itself owns a royal warrant. Its own website reads: "Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II continued the family tradition of doing Christmas shopping in store, which had to be arranged months in advance.

"The list of provisions provided for her and her mother to give as presents reveal a shared practical bent of mind, with breakfast trays, breakfast sets, garden furniture and hostess trolleys being particularly popular."

© Getty Images The royal is buying the last of her presents

Although Camilla was purchasing tea on the occasion, the royal has treated her family to a wide assortment over the years, and in 2021 she revealed she had brought several books for her grandchildren.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme's Christmas special, the then Duchess of Cornwall shared: "I have a granddaughter that's very into Philip Pullman and she's been through His Dark Materials so I think I got her La Belle Sauvage and the twin boys, one I got Dracula and the other I put onto Lord of the Rings…so those are the children's books."

© Getty Camilla has previously bought books for her grandchildren

For the festive season, Camilla will spend the holidays with her family at Sandringham, where the royals traditionally celebrate Christmas.

Camilla is also expected to be joined at Sandringham by her son, Tom Parker Bowles, for the first time. Speaking to the Telegraph, Tom confirmed the invitation, saying: "My mum said, 'I'd love you to come, I haven't had Christmas with you for a long time'."

© Dave Benett Tom will be spending his first Christmas at Sandringham this year

The food writer and critic then joked: "For the past 15 years, it has been: I go back to my ex-wife's house, sit in my tracksuit bottoms, go to the pub while the beef's in, then try to get my children to watch The Wild Geese. Classic. So this would be a bit different."

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. COMING UP... Quiz of the year

The most extravagant royal Christmas ever JOIN THE CLUB