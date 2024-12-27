Prince Louis receives incredible Christmas present from young fan

Prince Louis and his royal siblings were pictured receiving many heartfelt gifts from fans on Christmas Day, but one young royal admirer had an extra-special present for the six-year-old prince.

Rupert Bradley, six, presented Louis with a hand-finished silver egg-cup and spoon bearing his grandfather, King Charles III’s last Coronation Commemorative Mark. Rupert, from York, received the gift in his own Christmas stocking.

© Kay Bradley Young Bradley is a huge fan of the six-year-old Prince

The youngster adored the gift so much that he begged his mother, independent York jeweller Kay Bradley, to investigate whether he could organise one for Prince Louis.

"Rupert has always loved Prince Louis," Kay explained. "They were born within a few days of each other, so that’s why he feels a connection."

© Picture by Charlotte Graham Louis was presented with a silver egg and spoon

Rupert, who has a lower-limb condition called Bilateral Talipes, explained why he loves Louis. "He always looks a bit cheeky and fun," said the Bootham schoolboy.

"Louis is likely to be our next Duke of York, so it’s important that he has a special connection to our magical city."

Kay added that despite having a very tough start in life, Rupert is always thinking of others. "Sadly, our boy has been in and out of hospital having operations, but he is ever so brave and stoic. We are so proud of him."

As an ardent fan of the royals, Kay was also first through the door when the Coronation Commemorative Mark was launched in March 2023. Bradley’s Jewellers York is now celebrating receiving the last commemorative mark on a special piece of silverware made for Prince Louis.

Roxanne Guest, Deputy Chief Executive at Birmingham Assay Office, the company responsible for adding the historic mark, commented:

"The King Charles III Coronation Commemorative Mark, which depicts His Majesty’s head against an oval background, was unveiled in February 2023. It was available upon request for retail jewellers, suppliers, and designer-makers from 1 March 2023 until 31 December 2024.

"It was applied to gold, silver, platinum or palladium items by all four UK Assay Offices. We are honoured to see the final mark being applied to this beautiful egg-cup and spoon, which will be presented to the King's grandson."