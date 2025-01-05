Meghan Markle surprised everyone when she dropped the trailer for her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, this week.

Royals fans can look forward to the Duchess showing us a few of her favorite things whether it be delicious and healthy recipes, how to host the perfect gathering with friends or tending to her beehive.

If fans were hoping to get a good look at her and Prince Harry's Montecito mansion in the Netflix series, which is where they live with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, then they might be a little disappointed.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Roy Choi, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in episode 103 of With Love, Meghan

Instead, Meghan, 43, and the Netflix team chose to rent out an $8 million mansion where they filmed scenes for the eight-part series.

They likely did this to protect the privacy of Meghan and Harry's family home.

© Netflix Meghan's series will be out on January 15

The mega mansion, which is 4,500 square feet, boasts four bedrooms, and four bathrooms, has a huge lawn and patio and wonderous mountain views.

According to Mail Online, the gorgeous house belongs to Tom and Sherrie Cipolla, who are an influential couple in the Montecito high society set.

Meghan Markle's pantry and kitchen in 'Netflix home' are unreal

1/ 5 © Netflix From clips we've seen in the trailer and from the Netflix official stills, the house, particularly the kitchen, is enviably beautiful. But in one blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, we can spot the generously stacked pantry that sits just behind the enormous kitchen, and we're in awe! As the trailer begins, Meghan can be seen walking out from the pantry into the kitchen as she enthusiastically claps her hands and says: "Let's go!" Behind her, we can spot multiple shelves that are full of groceries, fruit and vegetables, pasta, flour for baking, and plenty more.

2/ 5 © Netflix Meanwhile, another snapshot of the kitchen where Meghan filmed shows how stunning the entire kitchen is. Much like her kitchen at home, the room is gorgeously decorated with a neutral color palette. The rented home is reportedly just two miles from Meghan's $11m home, so it's perhaps unsurprising that both properties have been built and styled similarly. There are plenty of cream-colored cabinets scattered across the room, while Meghan does most of the filming and prep at the island which is topped with wood.

3/ 5 © Netflix There are also highlights such as pretty vases and glass covered cabinets showing off the glassware inside. Another similarity with her kitchen at home is the brick splash back above the huge double oven. Also, in the rented kitchen, there are plenty of wooden and brass-colored utensils hanging above for ease.

4/ 5 © Instagram One snapshot from Meghan's kitchen which she shared when she launched American Riviera Orchard showed how she also has a love for brass pots and pans and has them hanging from the ceiling just above the cooking space.

