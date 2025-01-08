Prince Harry's New Year mistake that King Charles was forced to apologise for

2025 is set to be an exciting year for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with Meghan Markle launching With Love, Meghan on Netflix.

However, January likely stirs up difficult memories for Harry, who suffered a New Year mishap in 2009 that caused his father King Charles to issue an apology. In his book Spare, the royal recalled when he was part of the army aged 21 and his "harmless" mistake spiralled out of control and led to "heated condemnations."

© Getty Images The Duke of Sussex's video of his time as a cadet went viral in 2009

Harry explained a video taken by him as a cadet in the airport three years earlier went viral in 2009 after he was accused of being racist.

"Killing time before our flight, messing around, I panned the group, gave a running commentary on each lad, and when I came to my fellow cadet and good friend Ahmed Raza Kahn, a Pakistani, I said: 'Ah, our little Paki friend…'

"I didn’t know that Paki was a slur. Growing up, I’d heard many people use that word and never saw anyone flinch or cringe, never suspected them of being racist. Neither did I know anything about unconscious bias. I was twenty-one, awash in isolation and privilege, and if I thought anything about this word at all, I thought it was like Aussie. Harmless."

After the footage was sold to News of the World, he said: "Heated condemnations began rolling in.

"'Prince Harry is worse than a thicko', they said, 'Worse than a party boy - he’s a racist.'

"The Tory leader denounced me. A cabinet minister went on TV to flog me. Ahmed’s uncle condemned me to the BBC. I was sitting in Highgrove, watching this furor rain down, barely able to process it.

"My father’s office issued an apology on my behalf. I wanted to issue one as well, but courtiers advised against it. 'Not the best strategy, sir.' To hell with strategy. I didn’t care about strategy. I cared about people not thinking I was a racist. I cared about not being a racist."

The Duke of Sussex concluded that Ahmed accepted his personal apology but added "his forgiveness, his easy grace, only made me feel worse."

Royals at New Year

© Getty The royals traditionally play charades and other games on New Year

This year, his celebrations would likely have been more low-key. We imagine Harry and Meghan rang in the New Year privately from their Montecito home with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The couple have also been known to enjoy travelling, with former Suits actress Meghan enjoying the dawn of 2016 in the snow in Iceland months before meeting Harry.

A short unearthed clip from her former Instagram account showed Meghan smiling as she held a glass of champagne up to the camera in the snow and posing under a sign reading Town of Elves in chunky winter boots.

Meghan had originally captioned the images: "Happy New Year from #Iceland! 2016, what a pleasure to meet you, darling. Cheers to another amazing year to come…"

© Getty Harry and Meghan likely had a low-key New Year

Meanwhile, King Charles and Queen Camilla spent the festive period in 2024 at his Norfolk estate, Sandringham, where the late Queen Elizabeth typically rang in the New Year with family members.

In addition to a service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, the family traditionally play charades and other party games.

Harry's 2025

© Netflix Meghan is launching her new Netflix series in 2025

According to royal astrologer, Debbie Frank, Prince Harry will welcome change in the coming year.

"As the rebellious planet Uranus is due to hover over Harry's destiny point in 2025 he's facing some decisions about his role in life, where he wants to be and what matters for him personally," Debbie said.

"All issues that are not easily settled and he could veer back and forth trying to find the answers. He wants to do something different and break with what's expected of him.

"This maverick energy makes for a degree of disruption and unsettlement. With this aspect he could also be the recipient of change that is thrust upon him," she added.

