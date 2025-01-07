Zara Tindall narrowly avoids serious injury as horse rears up in shocking moment during Australia visit

Zara Tindall experienced a heartstopping moment during her visit to Australia when a horse reared up and landed on her during a promotional photoshoot for the Magic Millions Races.

The 43-year-old, who is an accomplished equestrian herself, was posing with four horses at the event on the Gold Coast when the unexpected incident occurred.

WATCH: Zara Tindall narrowly escapes serious injury after a horse lands on her

In the video above, the clip shows one of the horses suddenly reared up, knocking Zara to the side in the commotion.

Onlookers gasped as the situation unfolded, but Zara, who appeared somewhat shocked and surprised managed to remain calm and quickly recovered from the incident. Fortunately, she avoided any serious injury.

© Getty Images Zara is an accomplished equestrian herself

The event was part of Zara's ongoing collaboration with the Magic Millions, where she serves as an ambassador. Zara and her husband, former rugby player Mike Tindall, are visiting Australia for the annual event.

The couple are no strangers to the country and were spotted Down Under last year. After spending Christmas with the royal family in Sandringham, Zara and Mike jetted off Down Under for the Magic Millions.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The royal spent Christmas in Norfolk before her trip to Australia

Meanwhile, the incident comes seven months after her mother Princess Anne suffered a horse-related incident that left her hospitalised for head injuries and a concussion.

HELLO! previously reported that Anne, 74, was out walking within her estate when the incident occurred, resulting in the Princess Royal sustaining minor injuries to her head and a concussion.

While the exact cause of her injuries was not confirmed, it's understood that her medical team say that her head injuries are consistent with a potential impact from a horse's head or legs.

It's clear her love of horses has been passed down to her daughter Zara. The mum-of-three expressed an interest in riding from an early age. She went on to win the Eventing World Championship in Aachen in 2006 and also clinched a silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics as part of Team GB's eventing team.