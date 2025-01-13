Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share concern as they release new statement

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have expressed their "deep concern" over Meta's decision to scrap its third-party fact-checking program on Facebook and Instagram, saying that it is "knowingly putting everyone in harm's way".

Prince Harry and Meghan released a statement on their Archewell website urging Meta to "reconsider and reinstate policies to protect all users".

The company's chief executive Mark Zuckerberg announced last week it would be replacing independent fact checkers on the social media platforms, replacing them with X-style "community notes," to allow users to determine the accuracy of posts.

While Mr Zuckerberg cited the reason behind Meta's decision was motivated by "getting back to our roots around free expression".

However, the Sussexes have said that the change to their policies "directly undermines free speech. This should deeply concern us all".

Harry and Meghan continued: "Contrary to the company's talking points, allowing more abuse and normalizing hate speech serves to silence speech and expression, not foster it.

"In an already confusing and, in many instances, intentionally disruptive information environment, Meta has shown their words and commitments have very little meaning or integrity. As they announce these changes undoubtedly responding to political winds, they once again abandon public safety in favor of profit, chaos, and control.

"The company's decision to rollback protections is so far away from its stated values and commitments to its users - including the parents and families calling for change around the globe - that it's now deeply deceptive."

© Getty Images Mark Zuckerberg announced Meta's decision to remove fact-checking last week

The couple added that Meta's decision goes "directly against its stated mission to 'build human connection' and instead prioritize those using the platforms to spread hate, lies and division at the expense of everyone else".

One of Harry and Meghan's biggest focuses over the past five years has been on internet safety, particularly for children and young people.

The Duke and Duchess launched The Parents' Network last August, which aims to provide a safe and free support network for parents whose children have been harmed by social media.

© Getty Harry and Meghan have long been advocates for a safer online world

In their statement, Harry and Meghan said: "We are particularly alarmed by plans to abandon commitments to diversity and equity, coupled with internal policy changes that undermine protections for marginalized communities.

"These decisions echo what experts, whistleblowers, and families have raised in hearings on online harm, especially regarding children's safety: platform design, dictated by internal policies, directly determines our online experience.

"To ignore this is knowingly putting everyone in harm's way and contributing to a global mental health crisis."

Meghan's return to Instagram

It comes just two weeks after the Duchess returned to Instagram under the handle @meghan, which already has over 1.5 million followers.

HELLO! understands that Meghan made the decision to return to social media as a way to reconnect with communities around the world and share updates on the impactful projects she has been working on, and that she wants to lead by example in demonstrating the potential for social media to bring joy and positive connection.

On the latest episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, The Telegraph's Royal Editor Hannah Furness is asked how the royal family might react to Meghan being back on Instagram.

"Well, my view is that this is a very, very harmless way of the Duchess of Sussex making money in [hers and Harry's] new lives.

"My view has always been that the happier, the more successful, the more peaceful Harry and Meghan are and feel, the easier everything will be on both sides of the pond. If they can pay for their security, they can pay for the lifestyle they want to lead."

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Meghan also announced her new Netflix show, which has been postponed until March

HELLO!'s Andrea Caamano adds: "It's not new for Meghan to do this. This was her life before, and this is what she's passionate about. It makes sense. And actually, it would have made sense if she'd done it sooner rather than later, because this is what she's known for. She was known for her blog, travel, food, clothes."

