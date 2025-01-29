A night to remember: Royals at Old Hollywood film premieres

A snapshot in time, after combing through the archives we've discovered some of the most beautiful black and white photos from the biggest nights in film. From Princess Grace of Monaco's meeting with French icon Yves Montand to Prince Phillip's chat with Anthony Steel, we're taking a trip down memory lane. Lights, camera, action!
Princess Margaret
Pictured on April 12, 1951, Princess Margaret enjoyed a night out at the world premiere of Captain Horatio Hornblower, held at the Warner Theatre in London. Exuding elegance in a sequin gown and a fur coat, Margaret was positively radiant.
Queen Elizabeth II
In 1955, Queen Elizabeth II attended the premiere of Richard III, at her own request. Accompanied by Sir Laurence Olivier, who produced, directed and starred in the Shakespearean classic, Her Majesty also met with the auteur's wife Vivien Leigh.
Princess Grace of Monaco
Princess Grace of Monaco was well-acquainted with red carpets, given her former life as one of Hollywood's best-loved actresses. Following her marriage to Rainier III, Prince of Monaco, the royal got a taste of nostalgia, when she was invited to the 1967 premiere of Grand Prix. During the screening, Princess Grace was seated with French film star, Yves Montand.
Princess Anne
The Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Princess Anne made a joint appearance at the world premiere of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang in 1968. A celebrated fashion icon, the Princess Royal stepped out in a velvet cloak, and a bridal white dress adorned with decadent beading along the sleeves and neckline.
Princess Alexandra
Princess Alexandra, The Honourable Lady Ogilvy, was delighted to meet with the cast of My Fair Lady in 1965. Donning an ornate tiara, diamond earrings and a satin gown, Queen Elizabeth's cousin was introduced to Rex Harrison and Audrey Hepburn, before heading into the Warner Theatre.
Prince Philip
Channelling James Bond in a black tuxedo, Prince Philip was photographed chatting with actors, Laurence Harvey and Anthony Steel at the Storm Over the Nile premiere in 1955.
Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother
Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother was a vision at the Royal Film Performance of Sammy Going South (1963). Turning heads in a shimmering tiara, a fur shawl and an embellished ballgown, the wife of King George VI shook hands with Norman Wisdom, Claire Bloom, Liselotte Pulver, Rosanna Schiaffino, Ewa Krzyzewska, Jessie Matthews and Terence Stamp
