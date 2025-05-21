Royal Family LIVE: Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh visit the Isle of Jura in Scotland

On Tuesday evening, the Duchess of Edinburgh attended the third annual Orbis Visionaries reception at the historic Battersea Power Station, in London.

Sophie is the Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness and has travelled to Ethiopia, Bangladesh and India, to support Orbis's work. For the special outing, the mother-of-two looked effortlessly elegant in a floral Etro shirt dress emblazoned with a Paisley print. She slipped on a pair of nude kitten heels and swept her blonde locks into a chic updo.

© Orbis UK Sophie attended the third annual Orbis Visionaries reception at the historic Battersea Power Station

Praising the charity, Sophie said: "I have been lucky enough to travel with Orbis through my work with the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness as Global Ambassador, and I have seen for myself so many times the very effective operations that are carried out in varying situations."