Royal Family LIVE: Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh visit the Isle of Jura in Scotland

Princess Kate's nod to William
The Princess of Wales looked sublime in butter-yellow on Tuesday evening as she stepped out to attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace. But did you spot her touching nod to Prince William in the wake of their recent wedding anniversary?
For the summery outing, the mother-of-three opted to recycle her wedding day earrings which were a gift from Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. The sparkling jewels were designed to look like the Middleton family's coat of arms which features oak leaves and acorns. Stunning!
The Duchess of Edinburgh attends London reception
On Tuesday evening, the Duchess of Edinburgh attended the third annual Orbis Visionaries reception at the historic Battersea Power Station, in London.
Sophie is the Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness and has travelled to Ethiopia, Bangladesh and India, to support Orbis's work. For the special outing, the mother-of-two looked effortlessly elegant in a floral Etro shirt dress emblazoned with a Paisley print. She slipped on a pair of nude kitten heels and swept her blonde locks into a chic updo.
Praising the charity, Sophie said: "I have been lucky enough to travel with Orbis through my work with the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness as Global Ambassador, and I have seen for myself so many times the very effective operations that are carried out in varying situations."
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh jet off to Scotland
Hello, royal fans! Yesterday was an exciting day for fans of the Prince and Princess of Wales. Kate attended her first King's garden party in two years - and looked absolutely breathtaking. We wouldn't have expected anything less.
Prince William and Princess Kate greeted guests on behalf of Charles at the final Buckingham Palace garden party of the summer, joined by royal cousins Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall.
Today, we are expecting the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh to visit the Isle of Jura in Scotland. Stay tuned for more royal news and updates…
Good morning royal fans!
Phoebe Tatham here, bringing you all the latest royal news and live updates throughout the day.
Stay with us, it’s going to be a busy day!