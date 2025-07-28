Royal Family LIVE: King Frederik and Queen Mary to reappear after overseas holiday

Hello and happy Monday!

Kicking off a new week, we have King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark moving to their traditional summer residence, Grasten Palace in South Jutland, where the Danish royals have often retreated to for the warm summer months since 1935.

The couple's last public appearance was in early July, and Frederik's mother, Queen Margrethe, and his heir and eldest son, Crown Prince Christian, have acted as regent, indicating that the Danish monarch has been enjoying a break from his public duties on holiday. They are thought to have been at their French abode, Château de Cayx in Cahors, with their 14-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

To mark their move to the area, it's likely Frederik and Mary will meet locals. Stay with us for more live updates on the royals!