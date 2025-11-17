Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal family LIVE: Duke of Edinburgh visits Nigeria and Princess Beatrice marks World Prematurity Day
Subscribe
Royal family LIVE: Duke of Edinburgh visits Nigeria and Princess Beatrice marks World Prematurity Day
Live:Updated45m ago

Royal family LIVE: Duke of Edinburgh visits Nigeria and Princess Beatrice marks World Prematurity Day

All the latest royal news from Monday 17 November – including the Duke of Edinburgh's visit to Nigeria and Princess Beatrice's marking of World Prematurity Day

Prince Edward is currently on a royal tour in Canada© Getty
HELLO!
Abby AllenTV writer
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
Isabelle CaseyReporter
Updated: 45 minutes ago
Share this:
  • The Duke of Edinburgh will kick off the week by traveling to Nigeria for the International Gold Event and Forum 2025 in his role as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Foundation.
  • Princess Beatrice is set to appear on a special podcast for her patronage, Borne, to mark World Prematurity Day. Beatrice's second daughter, Athena, was born prematurely in January.
Abby Allen
TV writer
45m ago

Good morning!

Good morning, royal readers!

We have a busy Monday morning of royal engagements ahead, starting with Princess Beatrice appearing on a special podcast to mark World Prematurity Day, while her uncle Prince Edward is making a visit to Nigeria for the International Gold Event and Forum 2025.

Keep your eyes peeled for all the updates 👀

Share this:
Other Topics
More Royalty
See more