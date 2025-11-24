Royal Family live: Princess Kate's poignant message as Prince Edward steps out in Ghana

- Prince Edward visits Ghana
Princess Kate marks the beginning of Addiction Awareness Week
The Princess of Wales has issued a statement to mark the beginning of Addiction Awareness Week. In her poignant message, Prince William's wife, 43, shared her support for people suffering from addiction.
"Addiction is not a choice, or a personal failing, but a complex mental health condition that should be met with empathy and support," she said in the message released on 24 November.
"But still, even now in 2025, people's experience of addiction is shaped by fear, shame and judgement. This needs to change."
So, what's on the agenda today?
The Duke of Edinburgh is currently in Ghana, having arrived yesterday from Nigeria, to celebrate the relationship between the UK and both Commonwealth countries, with a particular focus on supporting young people, and highlighting the positive impact of sport.
Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales has issued a message of support to mark the beginning of Addiction Awareness Week.