Royal Family LIVE: Princess Anne's outing in Gloucestershire as Prince Harry steps out in Santa Barbara

The Duke of Sussex spent time in local Santa Barbara fire stations recently, where he learned about the realities of what goes into an emergency response.

Prince Harry joined John Mills, the co-founder and CEO of Watch Duty, where they learned about brush trucks and rescue ATVs, as well as thermal search-and-rescue drones. Watch Duty is a real-time wildfire tracking and alert platform.

Archewell Philanthropies, the charitable foundation founded by Prince Harry and Meghan, were early supporters of Watch Duty during the LA fires in 2025.