Royal Family LIVE: Princess Anne's outing in Gloucestershire as Prince Harry steps out in Santa Barbara

All the latest news from royal families across the globe on Friday 16 January, including Princess Anne's trip to Gloucestershire

Nicky Morris
Matthew Moore
Rebecca Lewis
Updated: 58 minutes ago
TODAY'S ROYAL NEWS:

  • Princess Anne will open the University of Gloucestershire's new City Campus.
  • Prince Harry visited Santa Barbara fire stations, where he learned about the realities of emergency response to wildfires
Nicky Morris
Acting TV and Film Editor
58m ago

Prince Harry's outing in Santa Barbara

The Duke of Sussex spent time in local Santa Barbara fire stations recently, where he learned about the realities of what goes into an emergency response. 

Prince Harry joined John Mills, the co-founder and CEO of Watch Duty, where they learned about brush trucks and rescue ATVs, as well as thermal search-and-rescue drones. Watch Duty is a real-time wildfire tracking and alert platform. 

Archewell Philanthropies, the charitable foundation founded by Prince Harry and Meghan, were early supporters of Watch Duty during the LA fires in 2025. 

View post on Instagram
 

Nicky Morris
Acting TV and Film Editor
58m ago

Princess Anne steps out in Gloucestershire

The Princess Royal is out about about in Gloucestershire today. Princess Anne will open the University of Gloucestershire's new City Campus in the heart of the city on Kings Square. 

Princess Anne will be in Gloucestershire today
Princess Anne will be in Gloucestershire today
Nicky Morris
Acting TV and Film Editor
1h ago

Good morning!

Good morning and welcome to another day of royal news. We'll be keeping you across all the latest updates from royal families across the world, so stay tuned!

