Royal Family LIVE: Princess Anne's outing in Gloucestershire as Prince Harry steps out in Santa Barbara

TODAY'S ROYAL NEWS:
- Princess Anne will open the University of Gloucestershire's new City Campus.
- Prince Harry visited Santa Barbara fire stations, where he learned about the realities of emergency response to wildfires
Prince Harry's outing in Santa Barbara
The Duke of Sussex spent time in local Santa Barbara fire stations recently, where he learned about the realities of what goes into an emergency response.
Prince Harry joined John Mills, the co-founder and CEO of Watch Duty, where they learned about brush trucks and rescue ATVs, as well as thermal search-and-rescue drones. Watch Duty is a real-time wildfire tracking and alert platform.
Archewell Philanthropies, the charitable foundation founded by Prince Harry and Meghan, were early supporters of Watch Duty during the LA fires in 2025.
Princess Anne steps out in Gloucestershire
The Princess Royal is out about about in Gloucestershire today. Princess Anne will open the University of Gloucestershire's new City Campus in the heart of the city on Kings Square.
