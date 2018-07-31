﻿
42 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

The cutest pictures of Prince Jigme of Bhutan

The cutest pictures of Prince Jigme of Bhutan
The cutest pictures of Prince Jigme of Bhutan

Bhutan's King Jigme Singye Wangchuck and his wife Queen Jetsun Pema were overjoyed to welcome their first child, a baby boy, on Feb. 5, 2016. Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck has made many public appearances with his parents, all in which have led to adorable photo ops.

Click through to see the cutest photos of Bhutan's little prince, also known as The Gyalsey.

Queen Jetsun shared a stunning new black-and-white portrait of her adorable two-year-old boy, Prince Jigme, on July 31, 2018. The little prince donned traditional clothing in the beautiful photo, which was used for their monthly calendar in August.

Photo: © Facebook/@QueenJetsun

In the run up to little Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck's February 5 birthday, the royal family's Facebook page shared the new page of the monthly calendar. In the calendar photo the adorable young Prince is seen sitting at a desk with his father, the reigning Dragon King of Bhutan, in His Majesty's office.

Photo: © Facebook/KingJigmeKhesar

The King and Queen of Bhutan brought their son along for their four-day visit to India. The 21-month-old checked out a chess set as his mom held on to a ball for him. On Queen Jetsun Pema's Facebook, the caption with the photo read: "The Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said it was an honour to be introduced to His Royal Highness the Gyalsey and to welcome His Royal Highness on his first visit to India."

Photo: © Facebook/@QueenJetsun

What's in the basket?! A curious Prince Jigme checked out a gift that the Bhutan royal family received upon arrival in India from Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj.

The family-of-three, who was first in New Delhi is on a four-day visit to the country.

Photo: © Getty Images

The little Prince and his dad enjoyed a colorful outing on October 30, 2017. The photo is featured as the November image from Yellow. Along with the image that was shared on both King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema's Facebook pages, the caption read: "This wonderful photograph was taken at the Dechenphu Lhakhang, which is a sacred temple dedicated to Ap Genyen, one of the most important protector deities of Bhutan, on 30th October, during the Dechenphu Tshechu, which is a festival dedicated to the deity."

Photo: © Yellow.bt

Little Jigme is all ready for autumn in an adorable new portrait released on Aug 31.

Photo: Facebook/@bhuthaneseroyalfamily

It looks like HRH Gyalsey has some doctor dreams! The young prince posed with his stethoscope in the latest portrait released by his loving mom, Queen Jetsun.

Photo: © Instagram/@her_majesty_queen_of_bhutan

In celebration of Her Majesty Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan's 27th birthday on June 4, the palace released a new photo of the royal posing with her adorable one-year-old son.

Photo: © Royal Office/Kingdom of Bhutan

Bhutan's Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck showed off his latest milestone of walking for his parents and Princess Mako of Japan at the Tashichhodzong in June 2017.

Photo: © © Royal Office/Kingdom of Bhutan

The Dragon Prince and Queen Jetsun enjoyed quality mother-son time at Bhutan's oldest wildlife reserve, the Royal Manas National Park. The monarch cradled her baby boy as they admired elephants together.

Photo: © Instagram/@his_majesty_king_of_bhutan

In honour of Jigme's first birthday on Feb. 5, Bhutan's Royal Family released a new portrait of their precious little boy.

Photo: © Royal Office/Kingdom of Bhutan

The little Prince touched the flag during the Marchang ceremony to mark his first visit to Her Majesty's ancestral paternal home in Tangsibji.

Photo: © Instagram/@his_majesty_king_of_bhutan

The Dragon King shared a photo of himself, wife and son from the royals' December calendar. Attached to the picture, a message read: "We commemorate His Majesty’s 10th year of reign with this wonderful photograph of our King, Queen, and Gyalsey. May such happiness and peace forever prevail in Bhutan."

Photo: © Instagram/@his_majesty_king_of_bhutan

Jigme bears a striking resemblance to his father King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

Photo: © Royal Office/Kingdom of Bhutan

The young Prince of Bhutan sat perched up on a preserved, intricately carved bed in the chambers of Desi Jigme Namgyel (1825-1881), the father of the first King of Bhutan.

Photo: © Instagram/@his_majesty_king_of_bhutan

His Royal Highness Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel smiled in the arms of his grandmother, Her Majesty Gyalyum Tshering Yangdon. The royal tot visited his grandmother's ancestral paternal home in Tangsibji.

Photo: © Instagram/@his_majesty_king_of_bhutan

Attached to the new images was a message that read: “Our September calendar is a treat, featuring these adorable images of His Royal Highness The Gyalsey, as photographed by His Majesty The King." It continued, "It is a joy to see our little Prince growing up so quickly, and touching to see him already begin to carry our Royal Duties.”

Photo: © King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan

The little Prince looked adorable wearing a traditional Bhutanese robe and little shoes.

Photo: © King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan took photos of his precious six-month-old son for their official September calendar.

Photo: © King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan

Here, Jigma says "Hello!" to some students while on tour with his parents in Eastern Bhutan.
Photo: © Royal Office/Kingdom of Bhutan
A giggly Jigma posed with his parents at the 2nd Royal Bhutan Flower Exhibition, which was inaugurated by Queen Jetsun.
Photo: © Royal Office/Kingdom of Bhutan
In celebration of his mother's birthday on June 4, the king and queen released this adorable new portrait of their growing son, seen here at four months old. The picture is featured in the family's official online calendar.
Photo: © Royal Office/Kingdom of Bhutan
Look at that hair! A photo released to mark Prince Jigme turning three months old revealed just how much he had grown.

Photo: © Facebook/ His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck

Jigme's grandfather gently brushes the little boy's hair in this sweet snap.

Photo: © Photo: Facebook/ His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck

King Jigme also spoke of his son's future as a leader. He continued: "When the time comes for Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck to serve his country, he must always place the concerns of his country above all else and serve his people justly with great love and dedication. It will be his sacred responsibility to build a harmonious and just society, and thereby, fulfill all the aspirations of his people."

Photo: © Facebook/ His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck

In April, the Prince was given his official name, Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, during a spectacular official naming ceremony. Speaking to the people of Bhutan, his father said: "Jigme means fearless. It symbolizes great courage to overcome any challenge that he may confront in the future as he serves our country."

Photo: © Facebook/ His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck

King Jigme is the picture of happiness as he gazes at the little heir in this sweet snapshot.

Photo: © Facebook/ His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck

The newborn Prince slept his way through his first official photocall.

Photo: © Facebook/ His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck

The new parents gazed lovingly at their four-day-old prince as he rested peacefully in the arms of his mother.
Photo: © Royal Office/Kingdom of Bhutan
In the little Prince's first photo shoot with his parents, The King and Queen - dubbed 'the Kate Middleton and Prince William' gaze lovingly at their new arrival.

Photo: © Facebook/ His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck

The first photo of their new baby released by the royal couple featured proud grandpa His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, who cradled the four-day old baby boy on his lap as he sat between the new parents.

Photo: © Facebook/ His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck

Four days after his birth, King Jigme posted the first portrait of his baby boy on Facebook, with the caption, "Bhutanese families spent a wonderful Losar today, celebrating the day with family and loved ones. To make the day even more special, we have the honour of bringing to you the very first official photograph of His Royal Highness The Gyalsey."
Photo: © Royal Office/Kingdom of Bhutan
The youngster is growing up so fast!

Photo: © Royal Office/Kingdom of Bhutan

The royal trio pose at the consecration ceremony of the Guru Nangsid Zilnon Phodrang in Aug. 2016.
Photo: © Royal Office/Kingdom of Bhutan
The people of Chamkhar were overjoyed to meet their new prince.
Photo: © Royal Office/Kingdom of Bhutan
Prince Jigma and Queen Jetsun.
Photo: © Royal Office/Kingdom of Bhutan
Jigma had some fun with his dad, King Jigma.
Photo: © Royal Office/Kingdom of Bhutan
All eyes were on the future king during a community get together in August.
Photo: © Royal Office/Kingdom of Bhutan
The stunning queen looked delighted to show off her son to the joyous crowd that gathered to welcomed the royals.
Photo: © Royal Office/Kingdom of Bhutan
The six-month-old stole the show during his first visit to Bumthang, which is the ancestral maternal home of his mother Queen Jetsun.
Photo: © Royal Office/Kingdom of Bhutan
