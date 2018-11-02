Harry and Meghan's most romantic moments: secret cuddles, longing looks

Prince Harry and Meghan recently finished their royal tour abroad together in Australia, where they announced the news that they will be welcoming their first baby in Spring 2019. They confirmed their relationship in late October 2016 - a few months after they had started dating - then later announced their engagement just over a year later. Millions of people around the world tuned in to watch Harry and Meghan marry in a beautiful and grand ceremony at Windsor Castle in May the following year, and have continued to enjoy watching their relationship bloom ever since.

The newlyweds have shared some magical memories over the two years since they became an official item, looking very much loved-up each and every time they've been spotted out and about. Here, we take a look at some of the royal couple's most romantic moments, including a rare intimate photograph taken by Prince Harry. 

During a walk through Whakarewarewa Forest after their final royal engagement on the Australia tour, Meghan and Harry walked on ahead of their team to take a moment for themselves. Harry captured this moment on his iPhone, which resulted in this beautiful shot of Meghan cradling her growing bump in the great outdoors.

The Duke and Duchess shared the photo with the caption: "Thank you New Zealand for the most wonderful last week of our tour. It has been a privilege to meet so many friendly Kiwis." 

Harry and Meghan couldn't contain their excitement while posing for the first photographs together at Sunken Gardens in Kensington Palace after announcing their engagement. The pair embraced each other tightly, with huge smiles across their faces, while Meghan flashed her gorgeous diamond engagement ring. But the sweetest press shots were taken from behind when they headed back inside together, arms wrapped around one another, ready to step into the next stage of their relationship. 

Harry and Meghan's official engagement photographs were practically perfect in every way. It's hard to choose a favourite, but this one captures a candid moment, with Harry wrapping Meghan in his coat while she gently places her hand on his smiling face. They look made for each other in this shot. 

The royal couple made their first public outing together at the Invictus Games 2017 in Canada, where Meghan lived for a period of time during her acting career. They shared some close moments together at the closing ceremony, when Harry was photographed kissing his fiance-to-be on the cheek. Not long later, they announced their engagement. 

Meghan and Harry announced they were having their first baby together at the start at of their Autumn tour in Australia 2018. They carried on with their engagements looking blissfully happy. At one point, Meghan held an umbrella over the pair while Harry continued to give a speech in the pouring rain. As he was offered an umbrella, Harry joked "I've got my wife". Afterwards, they shared what can only be described as the look of love with each other. 

This young royal couple likes to take a more relaxed approach to royal protocol, which means we're often treated to cute public displays of affection! When the pair shared a big kiss on the lips after Harry's polo team won in a charity game in July, it was clear that they were still very much in the honeymoon period just after tying the knot a couple of months earlier. 

And, of course, a list of Harry and Meghan's most romantic moments would not be complete without their first kiss as a married couple at Windsor Castle.They sent the cheering crowds and watching fans at home into a frenzy, after what was an emotional ceremony. It really was the most beautiful day!

