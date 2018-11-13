8 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince Charles' cutest quotes about being a grandfather to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

...
Prince Charles' cutest quotes about being a grandfather to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
You're reading

Prince Charles' cutest quotes about being a grandfather to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

1/8
Next

Watch the sweet video of the Queen tickling a young Prince Charles
prince-charles-birthday-portrait-with-grandchildren
Photo: © Getty Images

Apart from being the heir apparent to the British throne, the patron or president of more than 420 charities, an environmentalist at heart, and a husband and father, Prince Charles is also a doting grandfather. His son Prince William has described him as being "brilliant" in his familial role, and it's clear Charles takes his job very seriously.

The future King has previously said: "It's a different part of your life. The great thing is to encourage them. Show them things to take their interest. My grandmother did that, she was wonderful." He added: "It is very important to create a bond when they are very young."

In honour of Charles' 70th birthday, which falls on Wednesday, we're taking a look at the Prince's role as a grandfather – and some of the sweeting things that have been said about him…

prince-george-crawling-to-prince-charles

The Duchess of Cornwall has given an insight into Charles as a grandfather – and he sounds like the best! "He will get down on his knees and crawl about with them for hours, you know making funny noises and laughing," said Camilla during an appearance on BBC documentary, Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70.

prince-charles-prince-george-prince-william-trooping-colour
Photo: © Getty Images

Charles is the paternal grandfather to Prince William and Kate's three children: Prince George, five, Princess Charlotte, three, and six-month-old baby Prince Louis. His fourth grandchild is on the way, as Prince Harry and Meghan are expecting their first child in the spring.

Daily Mail's royal author and correspondent, Robert Hardman, has revealed that the young Cambridges call Charles 'Grandpa Wales'. The Queen used to call her grandfather, George V, 'Grandpa England'. Adorable!

Robert writes: "He [Charles] increasingly consults the Duke of Cambridge in all major family decisions; about his hopes that, while his sons have created new charity networks, one of his grandchildren – maybe George – will one day take on the stewardship of his own."

camilla-parker-bowles-grandchildren
Photo: © BBC

Charles and Camilla have nine grandchildren and step-grandchildren between them. Apart from Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the Duchess has five grandchildren: Lola and Freddie Parker Bowles (children of Tom Parker Bowles) and Eliza Lopes, twins Gus and Louis Lopes (children of Laura Lopes).

"My grandchildren adore him, absolutely adore him," Camilla added. "He reads Harry Potter and he can do all the different voices and I think children really appreciate that."

prince-charles-and-prince-louis
Photo: © BBC

In the same documentary, William described Charles as being a "brilliant" grandfather, although he wished he could spend more time with his grandchildren. On whether Charles has time to be a granddad, William said: "It's something I'm working more heavily on, put it that way. I think he does have time for it, but I would like him to have more time with the children.

"I think he's… now he's reached his 70th year it's a perfect time to consolidate a little bit because as most families would do, you are worried about having them around and making sure their health's okay. And he's the fittest man I know but equally I want him to be fit until he's 95. So, having more time with him at home would be lovely, and being able to you know, play with the grandchildren. Because when he's there, he's brilliant. But we need him there as much as possible."

prince-george-and-prince-charles-balcony
Photo: © Getty Images

Charles' desire to instil his passions in his grandchildren is clear. The green-fingered royal, who loves gardening, has been planting trees with Prince George since the little boy was two. Back in 2015, George helped his granddad plant two trees in the grounds of Highgrove House.

At the time, HELLO! spoke to one visitor who said Charles was "obviously very proud of Prince George". The following year, Charles told BBC Radio 4's Gardeners' Question Time: "You never know, do you, what people are going to be interested in. The most important thing is I got him planting a tree or two here, so we planted it together and shovelled in the earth. That's the way I think, when you are very small, and then each time they come you say, 'Do you see how much the tree has grown?', or whatever, and you hope that they take an interest."

prince-charles-trees
Photo: © BBC

And at Birkhall, his Scottish estate, Charles even planted an arboretum for his first grandchild, Prince George. "It was planted about the same time as Prince George, my grandson, was born," Charles said in BBC documentary, Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70. "It's really George's wood. It's going to be quite amazing for him, as they grow up, and he grows up."

prince-harry-kissing-prince-charles
Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Harry has also said his family are there for him. Asked what special birthday message they'd like to give to their father, Harry said: "I would encourage him to remain optimistic because I think it can be very easy to become despondent and negative. But with hopefully his children and his grandchildren and hopefully more grandchildren to come, he can get energy from the family side and then carry on his leadership role."

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries