Queen Elizabeths's most iconic fashion moments in pictures

View Galleries
-
Duchesses Kate and Meghan join The Queen for Remembrance Sunday at The Cenotaph
The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex joined Her Majesty The Queen to honour the nations' war heroes on Sunday. The royal family...
-
The Queen and other royal family members honour servicemen at Westminster Abbey - all pictures
-
How the royals have changed in ten years – see their transformation
-
All the heartwarming photos the royal family have never officially released
-
Every time Kate Middleton and other royals have borrowed the Queen's jewellery