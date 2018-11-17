24 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

...
Queen Elizabeths's most iconic fashion moments in pictures

Photo: © Rex

The object of the national gaze for over half a century, the Queen has a vested interest in fashion and is an expert at combining contemporary looks with her own timeless elegance – and the dictates of royal tradition. The monarch fascinates many with eclectic, chameleon-like style choices - often opting for bright, jewel-tone co-ords in punchy shades that ensures she always stands out from the crowd. Tweed, silk, power jackets and pencil skirts, the Queen has rocked them all. The mother-of-four has a passion for accessories too - adding brooches, pearl necklaces, a smattering of diamonds and who can forget her fabulous hats? She is rarely seen without her favourite classic black handbag by Launer London. The trend of Gucci loafers was also started by Her Majesty - she often sports her favourite black pair with gold horsebit detail.

Here, in 1948, the then Princess Elizabeth was dressed for the opera in a floor-length evening gown under a luxurious white fur wrap.

Photo: © Rex

1948

Princess Elizabeth attends the Epsom races with her family.

Photo: © Rex

1951

Looking as resplendent as ever in formal eveningwear, Princess Elizabeth arrives at a reception in the City Chambers in Glasgow.

Photo: © Rex

1953

The Queen beams at a concert in the Royal Festival Hall, which had been arranged by the governments of Australia and New Zealand to mark Her Majesty's tour to the countries.

The monarch wore the ribbon of the Order of the Garter on top of her crinoline evening gown.

Photo: © Rex

1954

During a Commonwealth Tour in Gibraltar, the Queen accepts the 200-year-old keys to the fortress – a symbol of Gibraltar's strength and loyalty.

Photo: © Rex

June 1954

The Queen and Prince Philip talk to Lord Roseberry at the Epsom races.

Photo: © Rex

1956

A-line cuts are a firm favourite with the Queen, which she combines with eye-catching colours such as purple, yellow, peach, and red so that she can stand out in a crowd.

In this picture she is at a garden party at Government House in Ibadan, Nigeria.

1959

The Queen leaving the Royal Opera House at Covent Garden.

Photo: © Rex

1961

Wearing a glitzy sequined number and diamond earrings, the Queen departs from the Indian embassy in London.

Photo: © Rex

1958

Wearing a fashionable patterned fur stole.

Photo: © Rex

1966

The Queen arrives at the Austrian Embassy in London for a banquet given in her honour by the Austrian ambassador.

Photo: © Rex

1968

The Queen relaxes in Picton in the Andes mountain while on a state visit to Chile.

Photo: © Rex

1969

Prince Charles kneels before his mother in homage at his Investiture as Prince of Wales at Caernarvon Castle.

Photo: © Rex

1972

The Queen chats to workers at the Royal Air Force Station at Gan – the southernmost island of the Maldives.

Photo: © Rex

1970

The mum-of-four greets Brownies waving Union Jack flags in New Zealand.

Photo: © Rex

1972

Proudly wearing the sash of the Order of the Thistle and a glittering tiara, Her Majesty had a splendid evening at Archers Hall in Edinburgh.

Photo: © Rex

1984

The reigning monarch on tour in Canada.

Photo: © Rex

2011

The Queen favours white for state occasions, as seen when she welcomed President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle to the UK.

Photo: © Rex

2011

When travelling, the Queen makes certain to follow local protocol – and these occasions yield some of her most memorable outfits.

Diplomatic dressing is an art form at which she excels, and a white silk dress adorned with 2,091 hand-sewn embroidered shamrocks worn in Ireland won her praise.

Photo: © Rex

2011

Wearing a bright yellow coat dress, the Queen was a ray of sunshine at the wedding of Prince William to Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey.

Photo: © Rex

2012

Her Majesty ensured all eyes were on her at the Diamond Jubilee concert, when she picked out a glittering gold embellished dress.

queen-royal-Variety-Performance
Photo: © Getty Images

2012

The Queen dazzled in a gold dress with matching metallic shoes and a handbag as she attended the Royal Variety Performance, in the 100th anniversary year, at the Royal Albert Hall on 19 November 19.

the-queen-green-trooping-the-colour
Photo: © Getty Images

2016

Her Majesty when viral in 2016 after choosing to wear a a bold neon green outfit by Stewart Parvin for Trooping The Colour.  On that same day the Queen was celebrating both her 90th birthday and becoming  Britain's longest serving sovereign.

the-queen-the-ivy-2017
Photo: © Getty Images

2017

When off-duty the Queen also knows how to look impeccably elegant. To celebrate a friend's birthday in May, the 92-year-old visited the Ivy wearing a gorgeous silver dress and shawl.

