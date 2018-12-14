25 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Kate Middleton's best mummy moments with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

...
Kate Middleton's best mummy moments with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
You're reading

Kate Middleton's best mummy moments with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

1/25
Next

Prince Charles and Camilla share a loving look in 2018 Christmas card
Cambridges-Christmas-card-2018
Photo: © Twitter

The Duchess of Cambridge has many different roles, but her most important one to date is mum! On top of her busy schedule as a full-time royal, Kate always has time for her young children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. She became a mother for the third time in April, welcoming a second baby boy with husband Prince William.

Kate will be able to spend lots of quality time with her three children over the holidays; Prince George has now finished school until the New Year, while Princess Charlotte has also broken up from nursery for Christmas, so the youngsters will be at home with their baby brother.

Royal fans got their latest glimpse at Kate's close bond with her children when the annual family Christmas card was released on Friday. It was the first to feature Prince Louis, and the seven-month-old looked adorable alongside his mum, dad and older siblings in a photo captured at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, this autumn.

Let's take a look at some of Kate's best mummy moments...

Royal-family-portrait-Prince-Charles-birthday
Photo: © Getty Images

New portraits of the Cambridges were released to celebrate Prince Charles’ 70th birthday in November. The pictures, which were taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson at Clarence House, showed Louis bouncing up and down in his mum Kate's arms, as well as playing with Grandpa Wales by reaching over and making a grab at his nose.

Kate-Charles-Prince-Louis-portrait
Photo: © Getty Images

Kate isn't the only royal besotted with her baby boy. This portrait, shared to celebrate Prince Charles' 70th birthday, showed the Prince of Wales playing with his youngest grandchild while his proud mum looked on.

kate-middleton-and-prince-louis-matt-porteous
Photo: © PA

Here, Kate and her youngest are pictured at Louis' christening. The official portrait was taken by Matt Porteous, who was asked by the family to take some informal shots for their personal family album. But this image, which showed Louis laughing hysterically, was just too sweet not to share with royal fans.

The Cambridges also posed for more formal portraits with other members of the royal family, including Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in the Morning Room at Clarence House after the christening service.

kate-middleton-and-family-at-louis-christening
Photo: © Getty Images

We love this photo of Kate looking absolutely besotted by her little boy. Meanwhile Prince William took charge of George and Charlotte, who were on their best behaviour.

kate-middleton-charlotte-george-at-polo
Photo: © Getty Images

While on maternity leave with baby Prince Louis, Kate has enjoyed spending as much time as possible with her little ones. The Duchess enjoyed a day out with George and Charlotte at the polo in June 2018, where they watched William take part in a charity match. Kate looked totally relaxed and carefree on this unofficial engagement.

kate-middleton-princess-charlotte-somersault
Photo: © Getty Images

Three-year-old Princess Charlotte kept her mum entertained with a somersault.

kate-middleton-and-princess-charlotte-crying-at-tropping
Photo: © Getty Images

Kate showed her quick mum reflexes at Trooping the Colour 2018, scooping up Princess Charlotte in her arms after the little girl hurt herself.

kate-middleton-family-at-royal-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images

Prince William and Kate had a brief moment of calm together with their children amid the excitement of Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in May 2018.

kate-with-baby-prince

Kate doted on her youngest child Prince Louis as she introduced him to the world and waiting press, on the steps of the Lindo Wing. The palace later released a statement to announce: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles. The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge."

Prince William and Kate with their baby boy
Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted mentioning to her husband that their baby son, Prince Louis, might be a little chilly, and so the pair went back inside to protect him from the cold! The youngster was also wearing his big sister's knitted baby cap, as well as a blanket used by both of his older siblings. 

kate-middleton-charlotte

Kate caught Princess Charlotte as she took a tumble while viewing helicopters before leaving Hamburg airport on the last day of their Poland and Germany tour. 

gallery_1_1

The Duchess of Cambridge beamed as she watched her little girl play with a musical instrument at a party held for military families. Photo: Chris Jackson / PA Wire/Press Association Images

gallery_1_1

So proud to be a new mum again, Kate and William showed off Princess Charlotte less than two years later.
Photo: Getty Images

gallery_1_1

Kate kept up with her little man during a charity polo match at the Beaufort Polo Club.
Photo: Getty Images

gallery_1_1

Kate couldn't wait to introduce her and William's first-born, Prince George, to the world after giving birth in 2013.
Photo: Getty Images

Kate Middleton children

As a sleepy George stuck by his father, Princess Charlotte had a helping hand from her mum as she exited the aircraft. Photo: Getty Images

Kate Middleton Prince George

As guests made their way out of the ceremony, Kate held on to two-year-old Charlotte's hand as she patted George's head. Ahead of the wedding, Kate told guests at their garden party that she really hoped her children would behave. Photo: WireImage

gallery_3_5

Upon his arrival to the RAF Fairford, George was initially overwhelmed by his surroundings. Thankfully the Duchess was there to scoop her little boy up and give him a reassuring cuddle.
Photo: Getty Images

gallery_3_5

While out inspecting aircrafts, the adorable Prince asked Kate, "Mummy, can I fly the Red Arrow now?" Though William gently told him, "Not right now."
Photo: Getty Images

gallery_3_5

Kate brushed her son's golden locks into place as George excitedly looked on at the action beyond the palace gates. Following the day's festivities, the royal revealed, "I've honestly never seen him so excited. His face lit up."
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

gallery_3_5

Big hugs! Prince George embraced his mother during the family visit to New Zealand.
Photo: Getty Images

gallery_3_5

Jet setting mummy! Kate had the baby-on-hip move down to a science as she disembarked with William in New Zealand.
Photo: Getty Images

gallery_5_3

The Duchess cuddled cutie Charlotte during their winter vacation in 2016.
Photo: Getty Images

gallery_5_3

A mother's smile! The Duchess was captured in a moment soothing her little girl.
Photo: Getty Images

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries