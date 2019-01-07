20 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Kate Middleton's precious mummy moments with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Moments to cherish!

Kate Middleton's precious mummy moments with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
Kate Middleton's precious mummy moments with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

The Duchess of Cambridge has many different roles, but her most important one to date is mum! On top of her busy schedule as a full-time royal, Kate always has time for her young children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. She became a mother for the third time in April, welcoming a second baby boy with husband Prince William.

Royal fans got their latest glimpse at Kate's close bond with her children when the annual family Christmas card was released just before Christmas. It was the first to feature Prince Louis, and the young royal looked adorable alongside his mum, dad and older siblings in a photo captured at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, this autumn.

Let's take a look at some of Kate's best mummy moments...

royal family portrait prince charles birthday
Photo: © Getty Images
2/20

New portraits of the Cambridges were released to celebrate Prince Charles’ 70th birthday in November. The pictures, which were taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson at Clarence House, showed Louis bouncing up and down in his mum Kate's arms, as well as playing with Grandpa Wales by reaching over and making a grab at his nose.

kate charles Prince Louis portrait
Photo: © Getty Images
3/20

Kate isn't the only royal besotted with her baby boy. This portrait, shared to celebrate Prince Charles' 70th birthday, showed the Prince of Wales playing with his youngest grandchild while his proud mum looked on.

kate middleton and prince louis matt porteous
Photo: © PA
4/20

Here, Kate and her youngest are pictured at Louis' christening. The official portrait was taken by Matt Porteous, who was asked by the family to take some informal shots for their personal family album. But this image, which showed Louis laughing hysterically, was just too sweet not to share with royal fans.

The Cambridges also posed for more formal portraits with other members of the royal family, including Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in the Morning Room at Clarence House after the christening service.

kate middleton and family at louis christening
Photo: © Getty Images
5/20

We love this photo of Kate looking absolutely besotted by her little boy. Meanwhile, Prince William took charge of George and Charlotte, who were on their best behaviour.

kate middleton charlotte george at polo
Photo: © Getty Images
6/20

While on maternity leave with baby Prince Louis, Kate has enjoyed spending as much time as possible with her little ones. The Duchess enjoyed a day out with George and Charlotte at the polo in June 2018, where they watched William take part in a charity match. Kate looked totally relaxed and carefree on this unofficial engagement.

kate middleton and princess charlotte crying at tropping
Photo: © Getty Images
7/20

Kate showed her quick mum reflexes at Trooping the Colour 2018, scooping up Princess Charlotte in her arms after the little girl hurt herself.

kate middleton family at royal wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
8/20

Prince William and Kate had a brief moment of calm together with their children amid the excitement of Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in May 2018.

kate with baby prince
9/20

On April 23 in 2018, Kate doted on her youngest child Prince Louis as she introduced him to the world and waiting press, on the steps of the Lindo Wing. The palace later released a statement to announce: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles. The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge."

kate middleton charlotte
10/20

Kate caught Princess Charlotte as she took a tumble while viewing helicopters before leaving Hamburg airport on the last day of their Poland and Germany tour. 

kate charlotte party
11/20

The Duchess of Cambridge beamed as she watched her little girl play with a musical instrument at a party held for military families. Photo: Chris Jackson / PA Wire/Press Association Images

kate charlotte birth
12/20

So proud to be a new mum again, Kate and William showed off Princess Charlotte less than two years later.
Photo: Getty Images

kate prince george birth
13/20

Kate couldn't wait to introduce her and William's first-born, Prince George, to the world after giving birth in 2013.
Photo: Getty Images

Kate Middleton children
14/20

As a sleepy George stuck by his father, Princess Charlotte had a helping hand from her mum as she exited the aircraft. Photo: Getty Images

Kate Middleton Prince George
15/20

As guests made their way out of the ceremony, Kate held on to two-year-old Charlotte's hand as she patted George's head. Ahead of the wedding, Kate told guests at their garden party that she really hoped her children would behave. Photo: WireImage

gallery_3_5
16/20

Upon his arrival to the RAF Fairford, George was initially overwhelmed by his surroundings. Thankfully the Duchess was there to scoop her little boy up and give him a reassuring cuddle.
Photo: Getty Images

gallery_3_5
17/20

Kate brushed her son's golden locks into place as George excitedly looked on at the action beyond the palace gates. Following the day's festivities, the royal revealed, "I've honestly never seen him so excited. His face lit up."
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

kate prince george hug
18/20

Big hugs! Prince George embraced his mother during the family visit to New Zealand in 2014.

kate prince george holding
19/20

Jet setting mummy! Kate had the baby-on-hip move down to a science as she disembarked with William in New Zealand.
Photo: Getty Images

royal family ski
20/20

The Duchess cuddled cutie Charlotte during their winter vacation in 2016.

Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

