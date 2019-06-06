﻿
10 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

The future monarchy: From Prince George to Princess Estelle and other royal children

They will be kings or queens one day!

They may only be children right now, but they will eventually become the King or Queen of their country one day. The future of the royal families around the globe will be in their hands. Click through the gallery to see the adorable future heirs to the throne.

Prince George, five

Prince George is the eldest son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The five-year-old British royal is the third-in-line to the British throne behind his grandfather Prince Charles and his father. He was born at 4.24 pm on 22 July 2013. The young royal was then christened on 23 October 2013 in the Chapel Royal at St James' Palace, the service was officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Prince George is also an older brother to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Princess Estelle of Sweden, seven

This young Princess is the elder child and only daughter of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, Duke of Västergötland. She is the eldest grandchild of King Carl XVI Gustaf, and is second-in-line to the Swedish throne. Princess Estelle has a brother, Prince Oscar of Sweden, who is three.

Princess Catharina-Amalia of Netherlands, 15

This royal is the apparent heir to the throne of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, consisting of the countries of the Netherlands, Curaçao, Aruba, and Sint Maarten. Princess Catharina-Amalia is the eldest child of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima. She became heir when her father ascended the throne on 30 April 2013.

Prince Jacques of Monaco, four

Prince Jacques, is the future heir to the Monegasque throne. He is the son of Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene and the twin brother of Princess Gabriella, who is second-in-line to the throne. Jacques is younger than his sister Gabriella by two minutes.

Princess Amalia of Luxembourg, four

She is a Luxembourgish princess and the eldest child of Prince Félix and Princess Claire of Luxembourg. The four-year-old is the only granddaughter and third grandchild of Grand Duke Henri. She is currently third in the line of succession, behind her paternal uncle Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and her father. Princess Amalia is a big sister to her younger brother, Prince Liam of Nassau.

Princess Leonor of Spain, 13

This royal is the heir to the throne of Spain as the elder daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia. If Leonor ascends the throne, she will be Spain's first queen regnant since Isabella II, who reigned from 1833 to 1868.

The Dragon Prince, Prince Jigme of Bhutan, three

He is the first child and heir of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan and his wife, Jetsun Pema. Since his birth in February 2016, Prince Jigme has made many public appearances with his parents, all in which have led to adorable photo opportunities.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway, 15

She is the eldest child of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, and is second in line to succeed her grandfather King Harald V. A member of the House of Glücksburg, the royal is expected to become the country's second female monarch, after the 15th-century Queen Margaret.

Crown Prince Moulay Hassan of Morocco, 16

Prince Moulay Hassan will eventually become King of Morocco. He is the eldest child of King Mohammed VI of Morocco and his wife Princess Lalla Salma. He has a younger sister, Princess Lalla Khadija.

Crown Princess Elisabeth, 17

Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant is the heir to the Belgian throne. The eldest child of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, she acquired her position after her grandfather King Albert II abdicated in favour of her father on 21 July 2013.

