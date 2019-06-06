The future monarchy: From Prince George to Princess Estelle and other royal children

They may only be children right now, but they will eventually become the King or Queen of their country one day. The future of the royal families around the globe will be in their hands. Click through the gallery to see the adorable future heirs to the throne.
Prince George, five
Prince George is the eldest son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The five-year-old British royal is the third-in-line to the British throne behind his grandfather Prince Charles and his father. He was born at 4.24 pm on 22 July 2013. The young royal was then christened on 23 October 2013 in the Chapel Royal at St James' Palace, the service was officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Prince George is also an older brother to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.