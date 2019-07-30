Zara and Mike Tindall celebrate eighth wedding anniversary – see their sweetest moments

Congratulations to Zara and Mike Tindall, who are celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary on Tuesday. The couple married on 30 July 2011 in a beautiful summer service at Canonsgate Kirk, Edinburgh, just three months after the high-profile nuptials of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Mike and Zara are easily becoming one of our favourite royal couples, thanks to their sweet displays of public affection. Zara, the Queen's eldest granddaughter, and former England rugby captain Mike, won the hearts of the nation when they appeared on BBC 2's Top Gear in June, making Zara the first ever royal to appear on the motoring show. The couple were so affectionate and supportive of each other, despite competing for the fastest lap time around the track. To celebrate their anniversary, we've taken a look back at some of their sweetest moments together. Keep scrolling for more…