The Queen's grandchildren and adorable great-grandchildren in pictures

Good genes run in this family...

The Queen's grandchildren and adorable great-grandchildren in pictures
The Queen's grandchildren and adorable great-grandchildren in pictures

Photo: © Getty Images
With an ever-growing royal family, it can be hard to keep track of who's who – Queen Elizabeth II welcomed four children, who have each gone on to have their own brood, who in turn are now starting to have their own families. Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana are parents to Princes William and Harry, the latter of who only welcomed his first child, Archie Harrison, on 6 May 2019. Prince William shares three children with the Duchess of Cambridge – and that's just Charles' line of the family. So how many grandchildren and great-grandchildren does the Queen actually have? Keep reading to find out…

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (William Arthur Philip Louis)

The eldest son of Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales was born on 21 June 1982 and is second in line to the throne, after his father. William married the then-Kate Middleton in 2011 and the couple have three children together, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The Duke is a qualified pilot and in 2015 he took on a full-time role as a pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance until July 2017.

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Henry of Wales (Henry Charles Albert David)

Known as Prince Harry, the youngest child of Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales was born on 15 September 1984 and is sixth in line to the throne. Like his brother, Harry chose a career in the military but left the army in 2015 to become a full-time royal. In 2018 he married former American actress, Meghan Markle – who is now referred to as the Duchess of Sussex.

Photo: © Getty Images
Zara Tindall

The daughter of Princess Anne and her first husband Captain Mark Phillips was born on 15 May 1981 and is currently 18th in line to the throne. It's no secret that the Queen has a soft spot for her equestrian granddaughter Zara. In 2011, the Olympic medallist married Mike Tindall and the couple have two daughters together, Mia, five, and Lena, one. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Peter Mark Andrew Phillips

The only son of Princess Anne and her first husband Captain Mark Phillips was born on 15 November 1977 and is 15th in line to the throne. He married Autumn Kelly in 2008 and they have two daughters together, Savannah, eight, and Isla, seven.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Beatrice of York (Beatrice Elizabeth Mary)

The eldest daughter of the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York was born on 8 August 1988 and is ninth in line to the throne. Beatrice studied at Goldsmiths, University of London, and is currently dating Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi after ending her nine-year relationship with Dave Clark in 2016.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Eugenie of York (Eugenie Victoria Helena)

The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York was born on 23 March 1990 and is tenth in line to the throne. Eugenie studied art, history, English literature and politics at Newcastle University, and works as an associate director at Hauser & Wirth Gallery in London. On 12 October 2018 she married her long-term partner Jack Brooksbank in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the same venue her cousin Prince Harry married Meghan Markle. 

Photo: © Rex
Lady Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary Mountbatten-Windsor

The eldest child and only daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex, Louise was born on 8 November 2008 and is 13th in line to the throne. She rarely accompanies her parents on engagements but is often spotted attending Christmas and Easter services with the rest of her family. Louise was also a bridesmaid at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in 2009. Sophie has explained in the past that her daughter used to suffer from strabismus, a condition whereby a person cannot align both eyes simultaneously, but the young girl has perfect sight now.

Photo: © Rex
James, Viscount Severn

The younger child and only son of the Earl and Countess of Wessex, James was born on 17 December 2007 and is 12th in line to the throne. James is said to be very close to the Queen and Prince Philip and enjoys horse riding.

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince George of Cambridge (George Alexander Louis)

The eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was born on 22 July 2013 and is third in line to the throne. In 2016, George started nursery and a year earlier he was ranked 49th on GQ's 50 Best Dressed Men in Britain list. In September 2017 he started school at St Thomas' Battersea in London.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge (Charlotte Elizabeth Diana)

The second child and only daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Charlotte was born on 2 May 2015 and is fourth in line to the throne. Because of the changes to succession law in 2013, Charlotte was not displaced in line of succession when her younger brother Prince Louis was born on 23 April 2018.

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Louis of Cambridge (Louis Arthur Charles)

Prince William and Kate's third child, Prince Louis, was born at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington on St. George's Day, 23 April 2018. He is currently fifth in line to the throne. The official statement read: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Photo: © Getty Images
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Archie Harrison is the only child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. He was born on 6 May 2019 at The Portland Hospital in London, the same place where Sarah, Duchess of York gave birth to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. While the former actress had reportedly planned a home birth at Frogmore Cottage, the Daily Mail later reported that the couple were whisked to the hospital on Sunday 5 May by their Scotland Yard security team. Sources confirmed that the Duke and Duchess stayed overnight until their son was born at 5:26am on Monday morning.

Photo: © Getty Images
Savannah Anne Kathleen Phillips

The eldest daughter of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly became the Queen's first great-grandchild on 29 December 2010. Like her sister Isla, Savannah carries no official title but is 16th in line to the throne.

Photo: © Getty Images
Isla Elizabeth Phillips

Isla is the youngest daughter of Peter Phillips, son of Princess Anne, and Autumn Kelly. She was born on 29 March 2012 and, although she carries no official title, is currently 17th in line to the throne.

Photo: © Getty Images
Mia Grace Tindall

Mia is the eldest child of Zara Tindall, Princess Anne's only daughter, and rugby player Mike Tindall. She was born on 17 January 2014 and is 19th in line to the throne. Mia is usually seen cheering on her mother Zara at equestrian trials.

Photo: © Getty Images
Lena Elizabeth Tindall

Zara Tindall and husband Mike's youngest daughter, Lena, was born on 18 June 2018 at Stroud Maternity Unit in Gloucestershire. Like her sister Mia and cousins Savannah and Isla, she too has no title but is twentieth in line to the throne. Zara has previously spoken about why she decided to follow in her mother, Princess Anne's footsteps, and not give her children royal titles. "We were able to be more adventurous than say, William," Zara explained to HELLO! The royal also told The Times in 2015: "I'm very lucky that both my parents decided to not use the title and we grew up and did all the things that gave us the opportunity to do." 

