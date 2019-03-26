Who is inside Kate Middleton's inner circle? See her squad of close friends here

Since her relationship with Prince William came to light, the Duchess of Cambridge assembled a select group of people to become her support system as she prepared for life under the royal spotlight. Several of Kate's friends hail from her school and university days - and while decades have since passed, the mum-of-three has remained very close to them. They have been by her side in almost every important milestone; her engagement to William, their royal wedding in 2011 and of course, when the couple welcomed their three children. Here's everything you need to know about Kate's closest friends...
MORE: Who are Prince William's most trusted friends?
On Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were pictured heading to church in Sandringham with a group of their close friends; Lady Laura Meade and husband James Meade, Thomas van Straubenzee and his fiancée Lucy Lanigan-O'Keeffe, who teaches at Thomas's Battersea - the school attended by Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley and her husband, David, the Marquess of Cholmondeley, were also in attendance. Although the royal couple were enjoying their winter break in Norfolk, they made sure they spent their first Sunday church service with their confidantes.