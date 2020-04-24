﻿
Prince Charles' cutest granddad moments in photos

Duchess Kate reveals uplifting way she's keeping in touch with her charities during lockdown
Although he is the heir apparent to the British throne, the patron or president of more than 420 charities, and a husband and father, Prince Charles is also a doting grandfather. His eldest son Prince William has previously described him as being "brilliant" in his familial role, and it's clear Charles takes his job very seriously. After he celebrated little Louis' second birthday with a heartwarming photo this week, we look at Charles' role as a grandfather – and some of his sweetest moments...

In April, the 71-year-old royal posted a beautiful photograph to celebrate his second youngest grandson Prince Louis's special day. The black and white snapshot, which appeared on the official Clarence House Instagram page, showed Charles smiling as he hugged Louis, who had his arms wrapped tightly around his grandfather's neck. The loving bond between the pair is crystal clear, and the caption for the image read: "A very Happy Birthday to Prince Louis, who turns two today. The young Prince enjoys a hug from his Grandfather, The Prince of Wales."

A week after Archie was born in May 2019, Prince Charles paid him a visit and went to see how his son Prince Harry and his daughter-in-law Meghan were coping as new parents. The meeting took place at the Sussexes' Windsor-based home, Frogmore Cottage, which is located in the private Home Park.

About being a grandfather, the future King has previously said: "It's a different part of your life. The great thing is to encourage them. Show them things to take their interest. My grandmother did that, she was wonderful." He added: "It is very important to create a bond when they are very young."

Photo: © Getty Images
In 2018, for his 70th birthday portraits, Charles looked like the doting grandad as his eldest grandchild Prince George sat on his lap. The children were kept entertained behind the scenes by their nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo, who was pulling funny faces behind the camera.

The Duchess of Cornwall has given an insight into Charles as a grandfather – and he sounds like the best! "He will get down on his knees and crawl about with them for hours, you know making funny noises and laughing," said Camilla during an appearance on BBC documentary, Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70.

Photo: © BBC
In the same documentary, fans were treated to a rare glimpse of home life. Charles shared a very sweet moment with his newest grandchild, baby Louis, who was carried by mum Kate.

William described Charles as being a "brilliant" grandfather, although he wished he could spend more time with his grandchildren. On whether Charles has time to be a granddad, William said: "It's something I'm working more heavily on, put it that way. I think he does have time for it, but I would like him to have more time with the children.

"I think he's… now he's reached his 70th year it's a perfect time to consolidate a little bit because as most families would do, you are worried about having them around and making sure their health's okay. And he's the fittest man I know but equally I want him to be fit until he's 95. So, having more time with him at home would be lovely, and being able to you know, play with the grandchildren. Because when he's there, he's brilliant. But we need him there as much as possible."

Photo: © Getty Images
Do you remember this day? Shortly after Prince William and Kate welcomed their first child, Prince George, they received family visitors including Prince Charles and Camilla. It was the future King who told press they didn't have to wait long - William and Kate would be making an appearance on the Lindo Wing steps soon.

Photo: © Getty Images
We'd love to know what George said to his parents and grandad at Trooping the Colour!

Photo: © BBC
Charles and Camilla have nine grandchildren and step-grandchildren between them. Apart from Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the Duchess has five grandchildren: Lola and Freddie Parker Bowles (children of Tom Parker Bowles) and Eliza Lopes, twins Gus and Louis Lopes (children of Laura Lopes).

"My grandchildren adore him, absolutely adore him," Camilla added. "He reads Harry Potter and he can do all the different voices and I think children really appreciate that."

Photo: © Getty Images
Mum Kate is always on hand to cheer on George, but so is Grandpa Wales.

Photo: © Getty Images
When George became tearful at his sister Princess Charlotte's christening, dad William was on hand to calm the youngster down. We love the expressions on Charles and Camilla's faces in the background, and Michael and Carole Middleton's too!

Photo: © Getty Images
Here, Charles is pictured at Trooping the Colour, showing his grandson George the royal ropes. Daily Mail's royal author and correspondent, Robert Hardman, has previously revealed that the young Cambridges call Charles 'Grandpa Wales'. The Queen used to call her grandfather, George V, 'Grandpa England'. Adorable!

Robert writes: "He [Charles] increasingly consults the Duke of Cambridge in all major family decisions; about his hopes that, while his sons have created new charity networks, one of his grandchildren – maybe George – will one day take on the stewardship of his own."

Photo: © Getty Images
Charles and Camilla pictured after Harry and Meghan's joyous royal wedding, alongside pageboy George and bridesmaid Charlotte.

Photo: © BBC
And at Birkhall, his Scottish estate, Charles even planted an arboretum for his first grandchild, Prince George. "It was planted about the same time as Prince George, my grandson, was born," Charles said in BBC documentary, Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70. "It's really George's wood. It's going to be quite amazing for him, as they grow up, and he grows up."

