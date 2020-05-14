﻿
8 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

8 photos that prove just how close Kate Middleton and the Countess of Wessex are

The royals are related through marriage

Royal tragedy as Princess Maria Galitzine, 31, suddenly dies
Sharnaz Shahid
kate-middleton-sophie-wessex-royal-ascot
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge is known for sharing a close bond with her royal in-laws, from the Queen to Zara Tindall and of course, brother-in-law Prince Harry. Since tying the knot to Prince William in 2011, Kate has undeniably developed a lovely relationship with several other family members, including the Countess of Wessex. The pair have been pictured together on various occasions over the years. Here at HELLO!, we take a look at some of our favourite pictures of the two royals together…

Royal Ascot

Kate and the Countess of Wessex's close relationship was clear as day when they attended Royal Ascot together in 2017. Here they are pictured shortly after Sophie tumbled into the carriage at Royal Ascot, and almost fell on Kate.

kate-sophie-malawi
Photo: © Twitter
Zoom Call

On Monday, the royals teamed up to make a sweet video call to some deserving nurses. The pair looked lovely as ever whilst they happily chatted to nurses in Sierra Leone, Australia, India, Malawi, the Bahamas, and British Army nurses in Cyprus.

kate-sophie-wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images
Wimbledon

Back in 2016, tennis fan Kate joined Sophie at the women's finals at Wimbledon. The pair appeared to be in great spirits as they watched Serena Williams win her 22nd Grand Slam title at Wimbledon against her sister Venus Williams.

kate-sophie-fashion
Photo: © Getty Images
Commonwealth Fashion Exchange

The two royal style icons joined forces in 2018 to host the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange at Buckingham Palace. The pair mingled with the likes of Dame Anna Wintour, Edward Enninful, Stella McCartney, Anya Hindmarch and supermodels Naomi Campbell and Adwoa Aboah.

sophie-laughing-kate
Photo: © Getty Images
London Paralympics

Both Kate and Sophie burst into fits of giggles as they watched the rowing action during the London 2012 Paralympic Games.

kate-sophie-trooping-the-colour
Photo: © Getty Images
Trooping the Colour

In 2011, newlywed Kate was seen chatting to Sophie on the balcony as they watched the RAF flypast together. The pair certainly looked engrossed in conversation whilst Prince William watched from behind.

royals-at-eugenie-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Eugenie's wedding

Sophie looked pretty amused when she saw Kate's dress blow up in the wind following Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank. The royals, who gathered in Windsor, appeared to be in great spirits despite the heavy gust of wind and gales.

sophie-speaks-kate-westminster-abbey
Photo: © Getty Images
Commonwealth Day service

In March, the two ladies stopped for a moment and warmly greeted each other inside Westminster Abbey. They were joined by their husbands and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

