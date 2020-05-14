8 photos that prove just how close Kate Middleton and the Countess of Wessex are

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for sharing a close bond with her royal in-laws, from the Queen to Zara Tindall and of course, brother-in-law Prince Harry. Since tying the knot to Prince William in 2011, Kate has undeniably developed a lovely relationship with several other family members, including the Countess of Wessex. The pair have been pictured together on various occasions over the years. Here at HELLO!, we take a look at some of our favourite pictures of the two royals together…
Royal Ascot
Kate and the Countess of Wessex's close relationship was clear as day when they attended Royal Ascot together in 2017. Here they are pictured shortly after Sophie tumbled into the carriage at Royal Ascot, and almost fell on Kate.