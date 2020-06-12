﻿
Photo: © Getty Images
1/11

The Queen took part in her first public video conference this week alongside her daughter, the Princess Royal. The pair spoke to a group of carers supported by the Carers Trust from their respective homes in Windsor and Gloucestershire.

Princess Anne has an undeniably close bond with her mother and the pair share a love of sport, horse riding and equestrian events in particular. The Princess Royal has also followed in her mother's footsteps with her work ethic and has regularly topped the hardest-working royal tally with hundreds of engagements carried out each year.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh welcomed their second child and only daughter Princess Anne on 15 August 1950. At the time of her birth, she was third-in-line to the throne behind her older brother Prince Charles and is now currently 14th after her youngest brother Prince Edward's children, James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor.

Take a look at the close bond between the Queen and Princess Anne in these adorable photos…

The monarch and her daughter are pictured arm-in-arm at Windsor Castle in 1960 when Anne was around ten years old.

anne-queen-austria
Photo: © Getty Images
2/11

Princess Anne began to accompany her parents on royal engagements and tours when she became old enough. The Queen and Princess Anne are seen in stunning evening dresses and tiaras during a state visit to Austria in 1969.

3/11

WATCH: The Queen takes part in her first video conference call with Princess Anne

anne-queen-derby
Photo: © Getty Images
4/11

The pair even have a similar sense of style! Her Majesty and Anne were spotted wearing almost-identical yellow hats and coats at the Epsom Derby in 1988. They were also joined by the Queen Mother.

anne-queen-film-premiere
Photo: © Getty Images
5/11

Mother and daughter enjoyed a glamorous night out together at the Murder on the Orient Express film premiere in 1974, wearing tonal blue evening dresses.

anne-queen-horse-riding
Photo: © Getty Images
6/11

This stunning photograph of the Queen and the Princess Royal out horse riding together on the Sandringham estate was captured in 1979.

anne-queen-iwm
Photo: © Getty Images
7/11

The pair shared a laugh while cutting a cake on International Women's Day in 2004.

anne-queen-kiss
Photo: © Getty Images
8/11

Princess Anne greeted her mother with a kiss in 1970. 

anne-queen-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
9/11

The Queen was spotted looking on proudly after her daughter's wedding to first husband Captain Mark Phillips in 1973. Anne and Mark went on to have two children together, Peter and Zara, but divorced in 1992. The Princess married her second husband Sir Timothy Laurence later that year.

anne-queen-peter
Photo: © Getty Images
10/11

The Queen welcomed the arrival of her first grandchild when Princess Anne gave birth to Peter Phillips in 1977. Her Majesty beams as she tickles her grandson, who is sleeping in his mother's arms during a photocall.  

anne-queen-wi
Photo: © Getty Images
11/11

The royal women burst into giggles along with the Countess of Wessex, as the Queen had a little trouble cutting a fruit cake at the Women's Institute centenary in 2015.

