Princess Anne's surprising announcement about her granddaughter revealed

Princess Anne is known for being an especially down-to-earth member of the royal family. She eschews a stylist on official trips, for example, and has always encouraged her children to not use their royal titles.

So it's not too surprising that when it comes to announcing major news, she doesn't always follow tradition!

When she became a grandmother in 2010, after her son Peter Phillips welcomed his first child with his then-wife Autumn, Anne reportedly had no interest in sharing the news with the public, and when it was revealed, she initially kept the baby's sex a secret from the press.

As royal commentator Richard Palmer recently recalled to the Daily Express, it wasn't until a member of the public outside Sandringham asked the Princess Royal if she had a grandson or a granddaughter that the media was privy to the answer!

We now know of course that the Queen's daughter was a proud grandmother to young Savannah Phillips, now 11.

The Princess Royal dotes on her five grandchildren

Peter and Autumn also went on to welcome Isla, ten, while Anne's daughter Zara shares three children with her husband, Mike Tindall.

The couple are devoted parents to daughters Mia, eight, Lena, four, and one-year old son Lucas.

Royal fans were delighted last week when Princess Anne made a rare appearance with her mother for a special joint visit. The duo travelled to Maidenhead on Friday to officially open the new Thames Hospice building.

Princess Anne and the Queen made a rare joint visit last week

The 96-year-old monarch, who had made the quick 15-minute drive from her home Windsor Castle, appeared in high spirits as she braved the heatwave wearing a cream and blue floral dress.

Anne, meanwhile, was typically elegant in a striped yellow dress. The royals were given a warm welcome at the hospice, which provides palliative and end-of-life care to people aged 16 years and over across East Berkshire and South Buckinghamshire.

