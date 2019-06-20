﻿
kate-middleton-laughing-hospital
Photo: © Getty Images
1/20

The Duchess of Cambridge is often seen out and about, looking like the picture of happiness! And this week was no different as the beautiful royal radiated a gorgeous glow when she joined Prince William for an engagement at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

The pair were seen happily speaking to staff and volunteers during the visit, which was in honour of the 72nd anniversary of the creation of the NHS. Here at HELLO!, we have decided to look back at some of our favourite moments of Kate looking happier than ever - take a look through our gallery below...

kate middleton ascot happy
Photo: © Getty Images
2/20

Last year, Kate and Prince William made a high-profile appearance at Royal Ascot. Dressed in a stunning pale blue Elie Saab ensemble, the mum-of-three appeared to be in great spirits during the outing. Royal watchers noticed how, on several occasions, Kate was seen bursting into fits of giggles whilst mingling with fellow race-goers.

In 2018's sporting event, the mum-of-three was on maternity leave after welcoming Prince Louis to the world. Last year, she looked fabulous as she chatted away with her husband and his cousins, Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie.

kate middleton laughing ascot carriage
Photo: © Getty Images
3/20

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall in the second carriage. Kate burst into fits of laughter as the foursome shared a joked.

kate middleton laughing zara ascot
Photo: © Getty Images
4/20

Stopping to talk to Zara Tindall, the royal beauty appeared to be in jovial spirits. The two royals seemed engrossed in conversation after they embraced each other with a hug.

kate middleton order of the garter
Photo: © Getty Images
5/20

Just the day before, Kate looked incredible as she joined members of the royal family for the annual Order of the Garter service, which was held at Windsor Castle.

kate middleton and maxima at garter
Photo: © Getty Images
6/20

At one point, the Duchess was spotted chatting to Queen Maxima of the Netherlands at the Galilee Porch while waiting for the procession to begin.

kate middleton Action on Addiction
Photo: © Getty Images
7/20

In 2019, Duchess Kate turned heads at a gala, which was held in recognition of Addiction Awareness Week. The royal happily smiled at flashing photographers as she made her way inside. She chose a long white off-the-shoulder jersey midi dress by Barbara Casasola for the occasion, which suited her figure perfectly.

kate middleton and family at trooping
Photo: © Getty Images
8/20

Kate made another stunning appearance at Trooping the Colour last year. Accompanied by Prince William and their three children, it was clear for the world to see how content the Duchess looked. It was a rare opportunity for fans to see all five Cambridges out and about, as the children make rare public appearances.

kate middleton trooping the colour
Photo: © Getty Images
9/20

Prince Louis was, in fact, attending his very first Trooping the Colour at 14 months old. The young royal kept his mother entertained on the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony.

anzac day service
Photo: © Getty Images
10/20

In April 2019, Kate teamed up with brother-in-law Prince Harry at an Anzac Day service, which was held at Westminster Abbey. They both appeared to be in great spirits as they made their way inside.

kate middleton and william at chelsea flower show
Photo: © Getty Images
11/20

At the Chelsea Flower Show in May 2019, Kate looked pretty as a picture in a floral Erdem maxi. Soaking up the atmosphere, the royal radiated a gorgeous glow

kate middleton and william North Wales
Photo: © Getty Images
12/20

The Duchess of Cambridge looked relaxed in a black turtleneck, black skinny jeans and a red double-breasted blazer by Philosophy during a visit to Caernarfon, Wales.

kate middleton Caernarfon coastguard search
Photo: © Getty Images
13/20

At one point, Kate was seen speaking to guests and she looked particularly delighted to meet a young baby.

kate middleton Anna Freud National Centre
Photo: © Getty Images
14/20

She was also seen at the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, where she opened the new Centre of Excellence at Rodney Street.

kate middleton Bletchley Park
Photo: © Getty Images
15/20

The Duchess of Cambridge made a fascinating visit to Bletchley Park in May 2019 where she met with four women, who had served with the Intelligence Corps during the Second World War.

kate middleton Cutty Sark happy
Photo: © Getty Images
16/20

On 7 May 2019, the day after Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed their first child together, Kate and William looked in good spirits during their visit to London's Cutty Sark. Greeting well-wishers, Kate looked elated to be handed a bunch of flowers.

kate middleton laughing Cutty Sark
Photo: © Getty Images
17/20

The royal couple both shared their delight over the news of Prince Harry and Meghan's first child. Kate told reporters: "It's such a special time, obviously with Louis and Charlotte just having had their birthdays it's such a great time of year to have a baby, spring is in the air."

kate middleton easter service zara tindall
Photo: © Getty Images
18/20

The royal family - including Kate - had double to celebrate as they stepped out to attend last year's Easter Sunday church service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, which coincided with the Queen's 93rd birthday.

kate middleton garden party william
Photo: © Getty Images
19/20

Kate also made a surprise appearance at the Queen's garden party at Buckingham Palace.

kate middleton smiling sheep shearing
Photo: © Getty Images
20/20

In June 2019, Kate travelled to Cumbria for a more relaxed away day. She got into the spirit of farming as she tried her hand at sheep shearing during the visit to the Lake District.

