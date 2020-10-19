7 times the royals have had to apologise in public

Sarah, Duchess of York
In 2011, Sarah apologised for accepting money from convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to pay off her debts.
Sarah told The Evening Standard at the time: "I personally, on behalf of myself, deeply regret that Jeffrey Epstein became involved in any way with me. I abhor paedophilia and any sexual abuse of children and know that this was a gigantic error of judgment on my behalf. I am just so contrite I cannot say.
"Whenever I can, I will repay the money and will have nothing ever to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again. I cannot state more strongly that I know a terrible, terrible error of judgment was made, my having anything to do with Jeffrey Epstein. What he did was wrong and for which he was rightly jailed."
