Prince William and Kate Middleton get sporty during Wolverhampton visit

The couple marked Mental Health Awareness Week

Prince William and Kate Middleton get sporty during Wolverhampton visit - best photos
Prince William and Kate Middleton get sporty during Wolverhampton visit - best photos

Prince William and Kate Middleton get sporty during Wolverhampton visit - best photos
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for a day of engagements in Wolverhampton in the West Midlands on Thursday.

Prince William and Kate marked Mental Health Awareness Week, a subject close to their hearts, as they visited three local organisations, which support children and young people with their mental health and wellbeing.

The couple's first stop of the day was at The Way Wolverhampton Youth Zone, where they joined a group of young people as they took part in a number of wellbeing sessions.

WATCH: William and Kate get sporty during Wolverhampton visit

Prince William and Kate Middleton get sporty during Wolverhampton visit - best photos
William and Kate matched in navy tones for their joint outing, with the Duchess wearing a polka dot Tory Burch blouse and flared trousers. The Duke donned a smart navy blazer with a pale blue collared shirt underneath a jumper.

On Friday, the Duke and Duchess and a host of famous faces will encourage the nation to keep on talking when they deliver the Mental Health Minute message across radios stations.

William and Kate have recorded the 60-second broadcast which marks Mental Health Awareness Week, alongside celebrities like David Beckham, Dame Shirley Bassey and Charles Dance.

Prince William and Kate Middleton get sporty during Wolverhampton visit - best photos
During the wellbeing sessions, William and Kate tried their hands at gardening. 

The Duchess appeared to get the giggles as her husband attempted to plant some flowers. 

Prince William and Kate Middleton get sporty during Wolverhampton visit - best photos
The Duchess also showed off her sporty side, as she tried an archery session. Look at the concentration on her face! 

Prince William and Kate Middleton get sporty during Wolverhampton visit - best photos
The notoriously competitive couple went head-to-head during a table tennis match. 

