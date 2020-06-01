﻿
17 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

16 fabulous photos of royals having fun at the polo

The royal family like to support one another

16 fabulous photos of royals having fun at the polo
You're reading

16 fabulous photos of royals having fun at the polo

1/17
Next

Kate Middleton's must-have 'comfortable' parenting item revealed
Danielle Stacey
16 fabulous photos of royals having fun at the polo
Photo: © Rex
1/17

Summer traditionally indicates the start of the polo season for the royals. The late Duke of Edinburgh and the Prince of Wales both played polo in their younger years, while the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex still like to compete in charity cup matches.

The action on the sidelines is just as lively and the Duchess of Cambridge has been pictured in the past running after her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as they watch their dad William play. Kate has been her husband's biggest supporter at the polo since their university days.

In recent years, we've also seen Meghan Markle cheer on her future husband Harry in 2017, before they made their official debut as newlyweds at the polo the following year and in 2019, as parents with baby Archie.

Take a trip down memory lane with the best photos of the royals at the polo.

READ: Hole-in-one! 10 action shots of the royals playing golf

Then American actress Meghan was spotted with Harry's friends as they watched him play in a polo match in Ascot in May 2017. She looked chic in a white Babaton Keith Jacket by Aritzia and a black ruffled midi dress from designer Antonio Beradi, with a pair of stylish sunglasses. 

Loading the player...
2/17

WATCH: Prince William and Prince Harry at star-studded polo event in 2015

16 fabulous photos of royals having fun at the polo
Photo: © Getty Images
3/17

Then royal girlfriend Kate would often be pictured cheering on Prince William at the polo. She's pictured with her younger sister, Pippa Middleton, as they watched a match in 2006. 

MORE: Game, set and match! 10 photos of the royals playing tennis

Keep clicking for more photos...

16 fabulous photos of royals having fun at the polo
Photo: © Getty Images
4/17

William and Harry were on the winning team at a polo match in 2001. Like their father and grandfather, the royal brothers have been taking part in the sport from a young age. 

MORE: On your bike! 11 brilliant photos of the royals enjoying a cycle ride

16 fabulous photos of royals having fun at the polo
Photo: © Getty Images
5/17

A kiss for ma'am! Charles greets the Queen after competing in a match in 1985. 

MORE: Royal teens! 11 best photos of princes and princesses in their younger years

16 fabulous photos of royals having fun at the polo
Photo: © Getty Images
6/17

Prince William and Kate watched a polo match in Santa Barbara on their US and Canada tour in 2011, just months after their wedding. 

MORE: Best photos of the royals playing sports including Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more

16 fabulous photos of royals having fun at the polo
Photo: © Getty Images
7/17

Sarah, Duchess of York and Diana, Princess of Wales were regularly spotted giggling together in the crowd, as they supported their husbands at the polo. This sweet snap was taken in 1983. 

MORE: 7 royals who practise yoga to inspire you

16 fabulous photos of royals having fun at the polo
Photo: © Getty Images
8/17

Meghan shared a kiss with husband Harry after he competed in a polo match in 2018. 

MORE: Royal ladies wearing frothy fairytale gowns - all the pictures

16 fabulous photos of royals having fun at the polo
Photo: © Getty Images
9/17

The Queen is incredibly close to her grandchildren and took William and Harry to watch a polo match in 1987. 

MORE: When green-fingered royals share a look into their gorgeous gardens

16 fabulous photos of royals having fun at the polo
Photo: © Getty Images
10/17

Kate has all the fun with her children on the sidelines. The royal mum was spotted running around with George and Charlotte as William played polo in 2018. The Duchess' blue striped off-the-shoulder Zara dress was also an instant sell-out!

16 fabulous photos of royals having fun at the polo
Photo: © Getty Images
11/17

Sarah, Duchess of York and Princess Beatrice enjoyed a mother-daughter day at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Gold Cup Final at Cowdry Park in 2004. Check out Beatrice's stunning statement earrings!

16 fabulous photos of royals having fun at the polo
Photo: © Getty Images
12/17

A cute father-daughter moment was captured between Mike and Mia Tindall as they cheered on Zara at the polo. 

16 fabulous photos of royals having fun at the polo
Photo: © Getty Images
13/17

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex competed in a charity match in summer 2019 and they were joined by some very special supporters... 

16 fabulous photos of royals having fun at the polo
Photo: © Getty Images
14/17

The Duchess made a surprise appearance at the polo with her children and we learned that a then one-year-old Prince Louis was quick on his feet! 

16 fabulous photos of royals having fun at the polo
Photo: © Getty Images
15/17

Meanwhile, baby Archie made a rare appearance in public, snuggled in mum Meghan's arms, as the pair cheered on Harry. 

16 fabulous photos of royals having fun at the polo
Photo: © Getty Images
16/17

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh were pictured looked effortlessly stylish at the polo in 1975. 

16 fabulous photos of royals having fun at the polo
Photo: © Getty Images
17/17

Before she became the Countess of Wessex, Sophie attended a polo match in 1996 - three years before she married Prince Edward. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.