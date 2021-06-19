﻿
Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's romance in photos as they mark anniversary

The Swedish royal couple married on 19 June 2010

It all started in a gym and the rest, as they say, was history for Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel.

The pair met after a training session at the then-Daniel Westling's fitness centre in the mid-2000s. After a long romance, the pair announced their highly-anticipated engagement in February 2009.

A year later, on 19 June 2010, Daniel and Victoria said "I do" in Stockholm, Sweden in front of family, friends and millions of royal spectators.

Last year, the Swedish royal couple marked their tenth anniversary by releasing a series of portraits captured by photographer Elisabeth Toll at the picturesque Gustav III's pavilion, close to Victoria and Daniel's home at Haga Palace.   

The parents to Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar continue to be #relationshipgoals. Here is a look at Victoria and Daniel's sweetest moments as they celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary.

A sweet family portrait was taken at the royals' summer palace Solliden on Oland island last July to mark Victoria's birthday. 

The couple appeared happy and relaxed as they celebrated Princess Victoria's birthday at Solliden Palace in 2018.

Victoria and Daniel made a family outing with their two children to celebrate the Crown Princess' Name Day celebrations at Stockholm Palace in March 2019.

Victoria and Daniel showed off their family, complete with their children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, during the christening of Prince Alexander of Sweden in September 2016. Photo: Luca Teuchmann/WireImage

Victoria and Daniel were proud parents as they accompanied Princess Estelle to her first day of preschool in August 2014.

Proud parents, Daniel and Victoria posed with their daughter Princess Estelle during Victoria's 38th birthday celebration in July 2015. 

Victoria and Daniel celebrated a royal milestone with Princess Estelle on the little royal's first official engagement at the opening of Fairytale Path at Lake Takern in Mjolby, Sweden in May 2014.

Daniel was all smiles as he posed with Victoria during her 37th birthday celebrations at Solliden in July 2014.

Victoria and Daniel were arm-in-arm during their visit to Lacko Castle in May 2013.

Victoria and Daniel couldn't stop laughing together during their 2011 tour in Berlin, Germany. 

Must be the music! Daniel and Victoria held hands as they sat next to her father King Carl XVI Gustaf during the Crown Princess's 32nd birthday concert at Borgholm's Idrottsplat in 2009. 

Daniel helped Victoria ring in her 32nd birthday with a crowd of well-wishers at Solliden. 

Victoria and Daniel snuggled close during the Ladies Relay 4x5km Classic/Free The FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Oslo in March 2011.

In true gentleman form, Daniel helped Victoria with the train on her dress as they arrived at the Eric Ericcson Hall in June 2010.

Victoria and Daniel shared a sweet moment as a newly married couple during their pre-wedding reception in 2010.

Victoria and Daniel shared a piece of cake to commemorate their big day during their wedding banquet on June 19, 2010 at the Royal Palace in Stockholm, Sweden. 

Victoria and Daniel danced during their wedding day in front of a crowd of family and friends. 

Just married! Crown Princess Victoria and her now husband shared their first kiss as husband and wife during their wedding ceremony on June 19, 2010 in Stockholm, Sweden. 

It's official! Victoria and Daniel gazed into each other's eyes as they announced their engagement during a press conference at the royal palace on February 24, 2009.

Years before they said "I do" Victoria and her (then boyfriend) Daniel spent some relaxed quality time together at a basketball game in Stockholm, Sweden in 2003. 

