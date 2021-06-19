Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's romance in photos as they mark anniversary

It all started in a gym and the rest, as they say, was history for Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel.
The pair met after a training session at the then-Daniel Westling's fitness centre in the mid-2000s. After a long romance, the pair announced their highly-anticipated engagement in February 2009.
A year later, on 19 June 2010, Daniel and Victoria said "I do" in Stockholm, Sweden in front of family, friends and millions of royal spectators.
Last year, the Swedish royal couple marked their tenth anniversary by releasing a series of portraits captured by photographer Elisabeth Toll at the picturesque Gustav III's pavilion, close to Victoria and Daniel's home at Haga Palace.
The parents to Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar continue to be #relationshipgoals. Here is a look at Victoria and Daniel's sweetest moments as they celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary.
A sweet family portrait was taken at the royals' summer palace Solliden on Oland island last July to mark Victoria's birthday.