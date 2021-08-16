﻿
12 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Princess Anne's undeniably close bond with her mother the Queen in 11 photos

The monarch celebrated the Princess Royal's birthday

Princess Anne's undeniably close bond with her mother the Queen in 11 photos
You're reading

Princess Anne's undeniably close bond with her mother the Queen in 11 photos

1/12
Next

8 Best kids meal deals for August 2021: Tesco café, Pizza Hut, Bella Italia & more
Danielle Stacey
Princess Anne's undeniably close bond with her mother the Queen in 11 photos
Photo: © Getty Images
1/12

The Queen shared a series of sweet photos to mark her daughter the Princess Royal's 71st birthday on Sunday 15 August, including a photo of them together at the Braemar Gathering in Scotland

Princess Anne has an undeniably close bond with her mother and the pair share a love of sport, horse riding and equestrian events in particular. The Princess Royal has also followed in her mother's footsteps with her work ethic and has regularly topped the hardest-working royal tally with hundreds of engagements carried out each year.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh welcomed their second child and only daughter Princess Anne on 15 August 1950. At the time of her birth, she was third-in-line to the throne behind her older brother Prince Charles and is now currently 14th after her youngest brother Prince Edward's children, James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor.

Take a look at the close bond between the Queen and Princess Anne in these adorable photos…

READ: 9 pictures which prove Princess Anne had the closest bond with her late father Prince Philip

The monarch and her daughter are pictured arm-in-arm at Windsor Castle in 1960 when Anne was around ten years old.

Loading the player...
2/12

WATCH: The Queen takes part in her first video conference call with Princess Anne

Princess Anne's undeniably close bond with her mother the Queen in 11 photos
Photo: © Getty Images
3/12

Princess Anne began to accompany her parents on royal engagements and tours when she became old enough. The Queen and Princess Anne are seen in stunning evening dresses and tiaras during a state visit to Austria in 1969.

MORE: 7 pictures which prove the Countess of Wessex has the closest bond with mother-in-law the Queen

Keep clicking for more photos...

Princess Anne's undeniably close bond with her mother the Queen in 11 photos
Photo: © Getty Images
4/12

The pair even have a similar sense of style! Her Majesty and Anne were spotted wearing almost-identical yellow hats and coats at the Epsom Derby in 1988. They were also joined by the Queen Mother.

MORE: The Queen's sweetest moments with Prince Harry through the years - best photos

Princess Anne's undeniably close bond with her mother the Queen in 11 photos
Photo: © Getty Images
5/12

Mother and daughter enjoyed a glamorous night out together at the Murder on the Orient Express film premiere in 1974, wearing tonal blue evening dresses.

MORE: Why Princess Anne is our unexpected style icon! Her most memorable outfits over the years

Princess Anne's undeniably close bond with her mother the Queen in 11 photos
Photo: © Getty Images
6/12

How adorable is this family snap of the Queen with Prince Charles and Princess Anne when they were children? It was taken at Balmoral Castle in 1952, the year that Elizabeth became monarch, and shows Her Majesty holding two-year-old Anne's hand as they play in the garden together, as Charles holds the Queen's camera. 

Princess Anne's undeniably close bond with her mother the Queen in 11 photos
Photo: © Getty Images
7/12

This stunning photograph of the Queen and the Princess Royal out horse riding together on the Sandringham estate was captured in 1979.

Princess Anne's undeniably close bond with her mother the Queen in 11 photos
Photo: © Getty Images
8/12

The pair shared a laugh while cutting a cake on International Women's Day in 2004.

MORE: 25 heartwarming photos of Kate Middleton with her royal in-laws

Princess Anne's undeniably close bond with her mother the Queen in 11 photos
Photo: © Getty Images
9/12

Princess Anne greeted her mother with a kiss in 1970. 

Princess Anne's undeniably close bond with her mother the Queen in 11 photos
Photo: © Getty Images
10/12

The Queen was spotted looking on proudly after her daughter's wedding to first husband Captain Mark Phillips in 1973. Anne and Mark went on to have two children together, Peter and Zara, but divorced in 1992. The Princess married her second husband Sir Timothy Laurence later that year.

Princess Anne's undeniably close bond with her mother the Queen in 11 photos
Photo: © Getty Images
11/12

The Queen welcomed the arrival of her first grandchild when Princess Anne gave birth to Peter Phillips in 1977. Her Majesty beams as she tickles her grandson, who is sleeping in his mother's arms during a photocall.  

Princess Anne's undeniably close bond with her mother the Queen in 11 photos
Photo: © Getty Images
12/12

The royal women burst into giggles along with the Countess of Wessex, as the Queen had a little trouble cutting a fruit cake at the Women's Institute centenary in 2015.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...