Princess Anne's undeniably close bond with her mother the Queen in 11 photos

The Queen shared a series of sweet photos to mark her daughter the Princess Royal's 71st birthday on Sunday 15 August, including a photo of them together at the Braemar Gathering in Scotland
Princess Anne has an undeniably close bond with her mother and the pair share a love of sport, horse riding and equestrian events in particular. The Princess Royal has also followed in her mother's footsteps with her work ethic and has regularly topped the hardest-working royal tally with hundreds of engagements carried out each year.
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh welcomed their second child and only daughter Princess Anne on 15 August 1950. At the time of her birth, she was third-in-line to the throne behind her older brother Prince Charles and is now currently 14th after her youngest brother Prince Edward's children, James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor.
Take a look at the close bond between the Queen and Princess Anne in these adorable photos…
The monarch and her daughter are pictured arm-in-arm at Windsor Castle in 1960 when Anne was around ten years old.