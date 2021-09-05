22 times Kate Middleton looked her happiest in public

The Duchess of Cambridge often looks like the picture of happiness when carrying out her royal duties. Kate usually has a beaming smile on her face when meeting members of the public and when she's surrounded by her family.
Here at HELLO!, we have decided to look back at some of our favourite moments of Kate looking happier than ever.
Wimbledon is one of the highlights of the Duchess' summer calendar and she looked thrilled to be back courtside in July 2021 after last year's tournament was cancelled. Kate beamed as she presented the Venus Rosewater Dish trophy to Ashleigh Barty of Australia, who won the Ladies' Singles Final match against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic.