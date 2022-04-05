15 photos that show Prince Charles' close bond with his grandchildren

Although he is the heir apparent to the British throne, the patron or president of more than 420 charities, and a husband and father, Prince Charles is also a doting grandfather. His eldest son Prince William has previously described him as being "brilliant" in his familial role, and it's clear Charles takes his job very seriously.
The future king became a grandfather for the fifth time in June 2021 with the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.
Charles spoke of his joy at becoming a grandpa again during a visit to the Mini Factory in Cowley just a few days later, saying: "The development of technology like electric vehicles, or green hydrogen for that matter for heavy transport, is vital for maintaining the health of our world for future generations, something I am only too aware of today, having recently become a grandfather for the fifth time."
He added: "Such happy news really does remind one of the necessity of continued innovation in this area – especially around sustainable battery technology – in view of the legacy we bequeath to our grandchildren."
HELLO! takes a look at some of Charles' sweetest grandfather moments with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Archie as well as step-grandfather moments to Camilla's own grandkids.
