Royal fancy dress ideas for the Jubilee weekend - because the Queen celebrates a 70-year reign only once 

It's almost time for the Jubilee weekend, and we won't lie, we're excited. We've thought long and hard about the cakes we'll be baking, the decorations we'll be hanging, and the cocktails we'll be mixing. But have you thought about what to wear?

Yes, you could go super chic and stylish and wear a red, white or blue dress. Or you could wear a fabulous Jubilee T-shirt from the HELLO! Pop-Up Shop. Both of those ideas are wonderful, and will look great on the photos. But, and it's a big BUT, if you're someone who loves to rock a theme - well, it has to be a royal fancy dress costume.

What's that saying... go big or go home?!

Here are some royal fancy dress ideas for your Jubilee weekend of fun…

A Union Jack suit

Want something super patriotic to wear? It has to be something involving the union jack. The fellas are in for a fun time in this union jack three-piece suit we've found on Amazon. It'll no doubt come in handy for future stag weekends...

Union jack suit, £47.59, Amazon

Union Jack dress

Synonymous with Ginger Spice from the Spice Girls, but for the Jubilee party in your diary, you could wear this amazing sequin Union Jack dress sans red wig. This is the kind of dress to get you noticed!

Sequin Union Jack dress, £24.99, Amazon

Queen Elizabeth face mask

Sometimes it's just the simple things that can make a big impact, and a Queen Elizabeth face mask will do just that.

Queen Elizabeth face mask, £2.49, Amazon

Royal family printed dress

We found this dress on Red Bubble and we had to look twice. Isn't it just a thing of beauty! Who wouldn't want Kate, William and co emblazoned on their frock?

Royal dress, £63.14, RedBubble

An elaborate crown

Do you want people to curtsey you when you walk into the party? Of course you do. If you're wanting to look regal and state banquet worthy you'll need an oversized tiara on top of your perfectly coiffed curls.

Royal crown, £7.99, Amazon

Queen of Hearts costume

This is an imaginative one, and rather poetic if you ask us.

Queen of Hearts costume, £13.50, Amazon

