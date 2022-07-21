12 best handheld fans to keep you cool this summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The heatwave across the UK doesn’t appear to be going anywhere just yet, and a handheld fan has become essential for some cooling relief while on the move. The small compact size makes them perfect for popping in your handbag, and there are so many styles to choose from right now.

If you’re in need of a pocket-sized fan that will keep you feeling fresh this summer, we’ve rounded up the best fans to shop now, from refreshing misting fans to silk fans, rechargeable bladeless fans and more.

Best handheld fans for hot weather

Mini crystal fan, £16.99, Amazon

This stylish fan looks just like a perfume bottle - and the compact size is smaller than your phone. It can be charged with a USB lead, so you can use it throughout the summer without the need to change the batteries.

Handheld misting fan, £28.99, Amazon

Misting fans are so refreshing in the hot weather, with the long-lasting power promising a battery life of up to 10 hours. The folding design also means you can sit it on your desk to keep you cool while you work.

Handheld fan, £74, Wolf & Badger

Handmade from bamboo and silk, this Wolf & Badger fan is so stylish. It also comes with a sleek pouch to keep it in top condition when it’s in your handbag.

GoTravel mini fan, £9.99, Amazon

This tiny travel fan is small enough to tuck in your pocket, with retractable blades and a quiet design.

Personalised rustic-style fan, from £1.31, Etsy

Customise this pretty boho-style fan with your name for a personalised touch.

Mini handheld fan, £7.99, Amazon

This mini handheld fan is so cute - and there’s eight pastel shades to choose from.

Bladeless fan, £44.99, Wayfair

Bladeless fans are so popular right now - and this USB misting fan is small enough to carry in your bag, or place it on a surface for a cooling breeze at home.

3-in-1 mini handheld fan, £16.99, Amazon

Designed to provide up to 21 hours of cooling time after one charge, this folding handheld fan which doubles as a flashlight is a must-have gadget for the hot weather.

Fan U rechargeable cooling fan, £14.99, Feel Unique

The pocket-sized fan comes with a USB lead for charging and a lanyard - so you can wear it around your neck for a hands-free breeze!

Nimya handheld fan, £13, Space NK

The Nimya fan is designed especially to quickly dry your makeup, and keep it looking fresh and intact in the hot weather.

Noir Balinese woven hand fan, £50, Wolf & Badger

For a practical fan that also makes for a glam accessory, snap up this handwoven Noir Balinese fan.

Mini handheld fan, £23.99, Amazon

This mini fan has received glowing reviews on Amazon, racking up over 1,000 five-star ratings. Shoppers have praised it for its quiet, lightweight design - and there's six colours to choose from.

