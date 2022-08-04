10 best affordable handbags that won't break the bank

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Bags are key pieces for every season, so that’s why we’ve found the best stylish bags for summer 2022 to shop now at your favourites from H&M to John Lewis, Marks & Spencer and more.

Of course, summer is winding down – which is a good thing… when it comes to shopping, that is! It’s that ultimate time of year when you can find amazing sale bargains on summer pieces AND new-in looks that will take you from August right into autumn in style.

The upcoming season’s hottest trends include woven bags, 90s-inspired crescents, oversized totes, Sex and the City-style baguettes and top handle looks.

So keep on scrolling to see our top 10 best affordable - but still chic - bags from summer 2022…

Ted Baker Debossed Floral Icon Bag, was £50 now £35, John Lewis

Add a pop of colour to any outfit with this Ted Baker tote - and at just £35, the price can’t be beat.

ASOS DESIGN 90s baguette bag with hardware, £19, ASOS

The 90s and Noughties have definitely returned. Carrie Bradshaw is back, Bennifer are married and we all need a baguette bag in our wardrobe.

Small shoulder bag, also in black, £19.99, H&M

Compact top handle bags are a trend that’s going strong and will take you right into autumn. We think this H&M look is giving Balenciaga vibes but with a much smaller price tag.

JW Pei 'Eva' bag, 8 colours available, £59, Amazon

JW Pei is a celebrity-loved, California-based bag brand adored by Emily Ratajkowski and Gigi Hadid, who have the £89 ruched crescent 'Gabbi', and Anne Hathaway, who has the £130 quilted woven 'Maze' crossbody. And yes, those bags are also available on Amazon!

Canvas Crossbody Bag, £48, Boden

Designed to put a cool finishing touch to your look, this canvas crossbody camera bag with stripe strap has a laid back vibe that will transition you right into next season.

Pink Raffia Shopper Bag, was £46 now £35, River Island

Oversized shoppers are a major trend, and this pink raffia look has us hooked.

MICHAEL Michael Kors bag, was £350 now £88, The Outnet

The Outnet’s summer sale is ON - and you can find cool designer bags, like this MICHAEL Michael Kors bag, for up to 80% off.

Leather crescent bag, £75, & Other Stories

Nineties-inspired crescent bags are a top trend for the upcoming season - we love the version from & Other Stories that comes in multiple colours.

White Stuff Leather Cross Body Bag, £69, Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer’s bestselling leather bag is designed for everyday style, with an adjustable strap and detachable coin purse.

Astrid Bead Embellished Chain Strap Clutch, £128, Reiss

The Kate Middleton favourite's chic looks are a must-have for any stylish wardrobe, and this bead-embellished bag will take you from day to night.

