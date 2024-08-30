There's a new back-to-school gadget from Mrs Hinch's beloved SonicScrubber & I can't wait to try it

Back-to-school time is almost upon us. And I don’t know about you, but while I’m looking forward to having work-at-home video calls in peace and quiet, I’m not looking forward to dealing with the daily uniform cleaning duty again.

I’m a mum of two (ages: seven and 11) and the worst thing by far is the state of their shoes when they get home at the end of the day. I don’t know what on earth they do, but the pristine white trainers come back completely covered in grime - and their black school shoes aren’t much better.

With this in mind, you can guess how excited I was to hear that SonicScrubber - the team behind the TikTok-approved mighty cleaning brush - has released a back-to-school version of the gadget that’s specially designed for cleaning shoes. SonicScrubber superfan Mrs Hinch, please take note!

So what’s the deal? The gadget in question is the Sonic Scrubber footwear electric cleaning brush pack. It’s a fully fledged footwear system that -by all accounts - makes short work of the daily shoe clean.

The tool comes with four interchangeable brush heads, each designed for cleaning different parts of the shoe, and it'll set you back £22.95 on Amazon.



Just like the regular SonicScrubber, this water-proof cleaning tool features a powerful, lightweight motor, and the heads oscillate up to 10,000 times a minute to loosen dirt and give kids' shoes a cleaning brush-up in record time.

What are Amazon shoppers saying?

The SonicScrubber shoe system has received a positive reception at Amazon, where verified shoppers have left 67 positive reviews, amounting to a respectable 4.4 out of five stars and an impressive 63% five-star rating. I shop Amazon for a living so I can tell you this is a good rating.

In the reviews section, customers described the tool as being like a “giant super-powered toothbrush for cleaning your shoes” and they were on the whole very pleased with it’s power, ease of use and battery life.

“It really does the job,” says one shopper. “It's robust and cleans really well and the different brushes work great on different jobs. Still on the first set of batteries it came with despite hours of using. Delighted with it.”

© SonicScrubber The SonicScrubber Footwear system comes with four different heads suited to cleaning different parts of a shoe

It made light work of this reviewer’s muddy hiking boots: “It cleaned off my boots very easily after a light soaking in soapy water and they look brand new again!

Several shoppers noted that “It doesn’t have to be just used for shoes, you can use it on almost anything” with one shopper going as far as to say that they were “going around the house now looking for other stuff to clean.” adding: “I can’t believe I’m excited about a cleaning product but this really does do the job perfectly. This is brilliant.”

Were there any complaints? Some shoppers lamented the fact there’s no shoe buffer included, so bear that in mind before ordering.