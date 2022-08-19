Best foot spas with top reviews 2022: From Boots to Amazon & more

There’s no better way to unwind after a long day than with a good pampering session at home – and top of your self-care list should be a good ole soak for your feet in a foot spa.

Your feet deserve some extra love – they literally carry your weight all day. And if you’re into running or any other rigorous sport, you’ll be putting extra strain on your feet.

Giving your feet a soak in a foot spa is not only relaxing but is proven to have many benefits for your health, including preventing the risks of blood clots and improving general blood circulation. You also stand to boost your nerve and muscle function in the process. Win-Win!

Wondering what the best foot spa is for your needs? Keep scrolling!

How to choose the best foot spa?

When finding the best foot spa for your needs, you should consider your budget and what you really need from a foot spa. Are you looking for one with a massager, one to ease your arthritis or warm your chronically cold feet? Do you want a battery-powered foot spa that you can use anywhere in the home or do you want an extra deep tub or auto off timer just in case you’re prone to dose off during your pampering session? There’s something to suit every need and want.

What price of foot spa should I be looking at?

A foot spa can cost anywhere between £30 and £160 – or even more for really luxury models. But when you think that a salon pedicure can cost anywhere up to £35 or even more, it’s well worth investing in a foot spa to use at your own leisure at home.

Best foot spas in 2022 at a glance

Best foot spa with massager – Renpho foot spa massager

Best foot spa luxury version – Rio Scandinavian Foot Bath Spa

Best foldable foot spa – Homedics MySpa foldaway foot spa

Best foot spa for arthritis - Foot spa massager 6-in-1

Best budget foot spa - Revlon pediprep foot spa

Best foot spa for pedicures – Sensio Foot spa massager

Best foot spa for arthritis

Best steam foot spa - Rio steam foot spa and massager

Best foot spa with massager

Renpho foot spa with massager, £69.99, Amazon

With an impressive 22 massage rollers designed to stimulate acupuncture points – this is our top pick for anyone looking for the best foot spa with massager. It also has heat therapy and oxygen bubbles to soothe your tootsies. Other nice touches are the deep tub and the fact that it’s battery-powered – meaning you can use it anywhere in the home. Oh, and it’s suitable for anyone with size feet up to 10 and a half and comes with a pedicure kit.

Top review: “My tired feet thank you!! I've got a basic foot bath that's about 5 years old and I've been wanting to upgrade to a nicer one that would maintain its temperature, have more functionality and actually cover my entire foot. This foot spa was exactly what I was looking for and then some.

“The tub is extra deep, so the water actually comes all of the way up to my ankles, instead of just the top of my foot. Besides heating the water it produces bubbles, vibrates, has a red light function and 22 manual massage rollers. The rollers feel heavenly after a long day on my feet. I love that the temperature is adjustable so my husband and I can both use it.”

Best luxury foot spa

Rio Scandinavian jacuzzi foot spa, £160, Very

If you have a little more to invest and you’re looking for something a bit special, this is the best foot spa for you. It features powerful hydrotherapy jacuzzi water jets and reflexology foot rollers designed to apply pressure to your key points – and all the high-tech settings are controlled via a remote, so you don’t even need to bend down! It also has four different light settings and the Scandi design makes it look super chic.

Top review: “I love this jacuzzi, the bubbles & jets.. the heat & the lights. If you like your feet pampered, buy this item.. it is awesome. Ten out of ten, five stars.

Best foldable foot spa

Homedics Myspa luxury foldaway home foot spa, £44.95, Lookfantastic

This mains-powered model is the best foot spa for anyone who’s concerned about storage. After it’s done its thing, it folds neatly away. It’s not lacking in features – offering a vibration massage with the help of accu-nodes (that’s the small bumps on the bottom of the spa ) which targets acupressure points on the soles of the feet. This one suits feet up to a UK size 12.

Top review: “This is highly recommended. I bought it for my mum as she suffers from lack of circulation and is always in pain with osteoarthritis. It is easy to carry and easy to use. Really happy I got this.”

Best foot spa for arthritis

Foot spa massager 6-in-1, £69.99, Amazon

The best foot spa for arthritis needs to be one that promotes blood circulation and effectively relieves numbness and pain caused by the condition - and this mid-priced model scores high all round. It features heat, bubbles,

Top review: "This is a lot for your money. It comes with castor wheels, a handle and a waste water pipe as well as motorised rollers, and bubble facility. It also heats the water and has an energy-saving facility at the maintained temperature without loss of features.

"I had covid toes and was left with feet like globe artichokes preventing dance and ballet. This in only a few uses already is changing my feet to how they used to be and that's what I wanted it for. Delighted with this."

Best foot spa for pedicures

Sensio foot spa massager and pedicure set, £32.95, Amazon

Not only does this foot spa soothe and relax, it also comes equipped with everything you need to do your own luxury pedicure at home – including multiple attachments and built-in storage. For the bargain price of £32.95 you also get a nail file, nail brush, scissors, tweezers, cleansing brush and toe separators. Aside from that, it delivers everything you’d expect from a home foot spa – adjustable settings and removable rollers that deliver the perfect foot massage as you unwind. And there’s a 60-day money-back guarantee for extra peace of mind.

Top review: “I love this Foot Spa as I found that having showers my skin was dry on my feet no matter what I did. With using this spa all the dryness has gone also my ankle is less painful due to an accident years ago.”

Best steam foot spa

Rio steam foot spa, £99, Lookfantastic

This is a foot spa with a difference. It releases an infusion of steam, making it ideal for people prone to dry skin. A pebble-like base offers a soothing texture, gently massaging your soles. And this one ticks the eco box - using steam atomisation, instead of warm water, allows the foot spa to be eco-friendlier and kinder to the environment. It features three settings with an auto-timer that avoids the risk of energy wastage.

Top review: "I bought this a couple of weeks ago, its amazing, definitely worth the price I would say. It's easy to use and feels amazing."

Best budget foot spa

Revlon pediprep foot spa, £29.99, Boots

If you’re really not looking for anything fancy in terms of your best foot spa, this Revlon model is the one. It costs less than some professional pedicures and delivers a relaxing bubble massage and mechanical rolling massage for your feet. It also comes with a nine-piece pedicure set to help you keep your feet in top condition.

Top review: “Nothing nicer than sliding your feet into this little beauty after being on my feet all day. (I usually put a few drops of Boots foot soak in) Turn off/on with your foot, relaxing bubbles massaging your tootsies resulting in rested baby soft feet.

“The pumice/roller and freebie manicure/pedicure set is a bonus. What’s not to love about this product? Plus it’s very affordable. Highly recommend to all.”

