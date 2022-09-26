Amazon has launched a Christmas shopping event - these are the deals to shop now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Have you started your Christmas shopping yet? If you want to start it off on the right foot then Amazon’s the place – trust us.

The online shopping portal just announced a big new event – and it’s perfectly timed to help you snap up some Christmas Shopping deals. The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale event takes place on October 11-12, and there’ll be hundreds of thousands of deals on everything from toys to electronics, fashion and everyday essentials.

Many deals are already live – scroll down for our top picks or browse the whole selection at the Prime Early Access Home Page.

You need to be a member of Amazon Prime to snap up the deals – click the button below to sign up for £7.99/$12.99 a month or £79/$119 a year if you’re not already a member.

Amazon Prime is Amazon's subscription service which comes with a whole host of benefits, including streaming, free delivery, and access to exclusive deals like these ones.

Best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals to shop now

The Amazon Fire Stick

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa voice remote, was £49.99 now £22.99, Amazon

The Amazon Fire tablet

Fire HD 8 tablet, was £89.99 now £34.99, Amazon

The Amazon Echo Dot

Echo Dot (4th generation) smart speaker with Alexa, was £49.99 now £19.99, Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite

Kindle Paperwhite, was £129.99 now £94.99, Amazon

The Shark vacuum cleaner

Shark lift away vacuum cleaner, was £369.99 now £219, Amazon

The Apple Airpods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case (2021), were £239 now £189, Amazon

The Bose headphones

Bose noise cancelling headphones 700, were £349.95 now £220, Amazon

The Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 – unlocked Android 5G smartphone, was £559 now £455, Amazon

The Oral-B Smart 6 electric toothbrush

Oral-B Smart 6 electric toothbrush, was £219.99 now £120, Amazon

The Simba Hybrid pillow

Simba Hybrid® pillow, was £109 now £81.75, Amazon

The Simba Hybrid mattress

Simba Hybrid mattress king-size, was £1,149 now £689.40, Amazon

The Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream, was £28 now £21, Amazon

The Philips Lumea Prestige

Philips Lumea IPL Prestige, was £459 now £389.99, Amazon

The Foreo UFO

FOREO UFO mini smart treatment device, was £115 now £83.99, Amazon

The Maybelline Lash Sensational mascara

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational mascara, was £9.99 now £5.50, Amazon

The Revlon hair volumiser

Revlon Salon one-step hair dryer and volumiser, was £62.99 now £48.97, Amazon

The Fitbit Inspire

Fitbit Inspire 2 health & fitness tracker, was £89.99 now £49.99, Amazon

The Nespresso coffee machine

Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine, was £167.99 now £124.99, Amazon

The Ninja 3-in-1 blender

Ninja 3-in-1 food processor and blender, was £199.99 now £169.99, Amazon

The KitchenAid mixer

KitchenAid classic mixer, was £530 now £417.72, Amazon

The iRobot vacuum

iRobot® Roomba® robot vacuum, was £349.99 now £279.99, Amazon

The Ring video doorbell

Ring Video Doorbell Venetian Bronze + Echo Show 5, was £164.98 now £69.99, Amazon

