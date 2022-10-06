Amazon's 9 most popular advent calendars for 2022 - find out which one came top

Megan Bull
We're revealing Amazon's most in-demand advent calendars so you can shop them before they sell out. From Galaxy to Marvel and Rituals – these are the most popular advent calendars on Amazon.
Advent calendars are literally flying off the shelves right now. Seriously, they're so popular on Amazon, we'd suggest acting fast if you want to bag the best for the month of December.
From Galaxy to Rituals, Marvel to niche mindfulness and crystal calendars, we're revealing Amazon's most in-demand advent calendars for 2022. Sure, they're in stock for now, but they won't be for much longer – go, go, go!
Amazon's most popular advent calendars
1. Galaxy advent calendar
Galaxy Christmas Chocolate Advent Calendar 2022, £4.69, Amazon
Amazon's no.1 bestseller is Galaxy's chocolate advent calendar. Filled with smooth milk chocolate in festive moulded shapes, plus a special Galaxy chocolate treat on Christmas Eve, it's clearly a hit with shoppers.
2. RAMXCION crystal advent calendar
RAMXCION Advent Calendar 2022 Rocks, £22.99, Amazon
Crystals have soared in popularity, and now you can even buy an advent stocked with 24 different rocks, gems and minerals, including an Amethyst, Green Aventurine, Citrine, Carnelian, Dalmatian Stone, Howlite, Red Jasper, Lapis Lazuli, Opalite, Rose Quartz and more.
3. Marvel advent calendar
Marvel Advent Calendar 2022, £17.99, Amazon
When it comes to children's advent calendars, Marvel reigns supreme. This Avengers Stationery Advent Calendar is filled with plenty of Marvel gadgets and goodies including stationery, toys, key chains and slap bracelets, to name a few.
4. Man' Stuff toiletry advent calendar
Man' Stuff Toiletry Advent Calendar, £20.60, Amazon
Ok, this might be the ultimate festive find for men. Man' Stuff has created a toiletry advent calendar powered by the brand's signature black pepper fragrance. He can expect to find body wash, shaving creams, shower gel, nail clippers and muscle soaks.
5. Harry Potter jewellery advent calendar
Harry Potter Official Jewellery Advent Calendar, £10, Amazon
Calling all Harry Potter fans! This jewellery advent calendar is packed with magical accessories. From necklace chains to charms and stud earrings, it's sure to put a smile on any Potterhead's face.
6. DIY advent calendar kit
DIY Advent Calendar Kit, £7.99, Amazon
If you're a fan of crafting then this homemade advent calendar kit is the one for you. At £7.99 it's an absolute bargain.
7. Paper advent calendar
Paper Christmas Advent Calendar, £3.99, Amazon
Priced at just £3.99, Amazon shoppers are loving this Paper Christmas Advent Calendar.
8. Mindfulness advent calendar
Mindfulness Advent Calendar, £9.95, Amazon
Practice mindfulness this holiday season! An advent calendar with a difference, reach inside this jar and pull out 24 different mindfulness tasks, all with a Christmas twist.
9. Rituals advent Calendar
Rituals Advent Calendar, £74.50, Amazon
Bring the spa home to you this Christmas. Seriously luxurious, Rituals' advent calendar is full of R&R essentials – think unique gel-to-foam shower foam, body cream and hand lotion.
