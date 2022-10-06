Amazon's 9 most popular advent calendars for 2022 - find out which one came top

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Advent calendars are literally flying off the shelves right now. Seriously, they're so popular on Amazon, we'd suggest acting fast if you want to bag the best for the month of December.

RELATED: 18 best luxury chocolate advent calendars for a delicious countdown to Christmas

From Galaxy to Rituals, Marvel to niche mindfulness and crystal calendars, we're revealing Amazon's most in-demand advent calendars for 2022. Sure, they're in stock for now, but they won't be for much longer – go, go, go!

Amazon's most popular advent calendars

1. Galaxy advent calendar

Galaxy Christmas Chocolate Advent Calendar 2022, £4.69, Amazon

Amazon's no.1 bestseller is Galaxy's chocolate advent calendar. Filled with smooth milk chocolate in festive moulded shapes, plus a special Galaxy chocolate treat on Christmas Eve, it's clearly a hit with shoppers.

MORE: 50 best beauty advent calendars for 2022 - it's time to get excited for Christmas

SHOP: Best 12-day advent calendars to buy now ICYMI

2. RAMXCION crystal advent calendar

RAMXCION Advent Calendar 2022 Rocks, £22.99, Amazon

Crystals have soared in popularity, and now you can even buy an advent stocked with 24 different rocks, gems and minerals, including an Amethyst, Green Aventurine, Citrine, Carnelian, Dalmatian Stone, Howlite, Red Jasper, Lapis Lazuli, Opalite, Rose Quartz and more.

3. Marvel advent calendar

Marvel Advent Calendar 2022, £17.99, Amazon

When it comes to children's advent calendars, Marvel reigns supreme. This Avengers Stationery Advent Calendar is filled with plenty of Marvel gadgets and goodies including stationery, toys, key chains and slap bracelets, to name a few.

4. Man' Stuff toiletry advent calendar

Man' Stuff Toiletry Advent Calendar, £20.60, Amazon

Ok, this might be the ultimate festive find for men. Man' Stuff has created a toiletry advent calendar powered by the brand's signature black pepper fragrance. He can expect to find body wash, shaving creams, shower gel, nail clippers and muscle soaks.

5. Harry Potter jewellery advent calendar

Harry Potter Official Jewellery Advent Calendar, £10, Amazon

Calling all Harry Potter fans! This jewellery advent calendar is packed with magical accessories. From necklace chains to charms and stud earrings, it's sure to put a smile on any Potterhead's face.

6. DIY advent calendar kit

DIY Advent Calendar Kit, £7.99, Amazon

If you're a fan of crafting then this homemade advent calendar kit is the one for you. At £7.99 it's an absolute bargain.

7. Paper advent calendar

Paper Christmas Advent Calendar, £3.99, Amazon

Priced at just £3.99, Amazon shoppers are loving this Paper Christmas Advent Calendar.

8. Mindfulness advent calendar

Mindfulness Advent Calendar, £9.95, Amazon

Practice mindfulness this holiday season! An advent calendar with a difference, reach inside this jar and pull out 24 different mindfulness tasks, all with a Christmas twist.

9. Rituals advent Calendar

Rituals Advent Calendar, £74.50, Amazon

Bring the spa home to you this Christmas. Seriously luxurious, Rituals' advent calendar is full of R&R essentials – think unique gel-to-foam shower foam, body cream and hand lotion.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.